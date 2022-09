It’s important to soak the cashews in the hot butter so that they soften. I used roasted cashews instead of raw for two reasons. Raw cashews are hard to find and have no flavor. Roasted cashews add just a hint more flavor to this cream sauce. But they need to be soaked so that they will blend.

You can skip the cashews and the sauce will still be delicious. The amount of cashews is just for added flavor. Don’t omit the butter. If you really need to, you can swap the butter for a good-tasting olive oil. But you need some kind of fat in the alfredo sauce. It adds both flavor and silky mouthfeel.