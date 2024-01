Plant-based midweek meals really don’t get much better than this vegan pilaf recipe – which is packed full of protein, fiber, and takes just 20 minutes to make.

It comes from plant-based recipe developer Natali Eleftheriou, and it’s also soy-free, nut-free, and packed full of vegetables. The recipe calls for dairy-free feta, which you can either buy yourself from the supermarket (find out the best vegan cheese brands here) or make if yourself at home with this vegan feta recipe.

What is pilaf?

Pilaf is a staple in Middle Eastern, Central Asian, South Asian, Latin American, and Caribbean cuisines. It generally refers to rice cooked in spices among other ingredients like vegetables and meat. This vegan pilaf recipe uses bulgur wheat and chickpeas as its base, however, alongside pumpkin, spices, and vegan feta.

Bulgur wheat, a whole grain made from cracked wheat, is highly regarded in plant-based diets for its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility. It serves as an excellent source of plant-based protein, vital for muscle maintenance and overall health, making it an ideal ingredient for those adhering to a vegan lifestyle. Bulgur is also rich in dietary fiber, which supports digestive health. The grain is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including manganese, iron, and magnesium.

Chickpeas are also an excellent plant-based sauce of protein and dietary fiber. They are also abundant in essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, phosphate, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, and vitamin K, supporting bone health and various other physiological processes.

Vegan chickpea and pumpkin pilaf recipe

This 20-minute meal, makes a perfect mid-week meal, but it's also perfect for meal prep! No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Servings 2 Ingredients 250 g pumpkin

2 tbsp olive oil

2 spring onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, grated – 1 small piece of fresh ginger, grated

Salt and pepper

1/3 tsp of each garlic granules, oregano, paprika and cumin1 teaspoon of tomato paste

150 g bulgur wheat

240 g chickpeas (from a can) drained and rinsed

1 bay leaf

Parsley, chopped

50 g plant-based feta (I used Greek style from Greenvie

10 g pumpkin seeds Instructions Remove the skin from the pumpkin and grate it.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the olive.

After a minute, add the spring onions, garlic and ginger with a pinch of salt.

Saute for a couple of minutes before you add the shredded pumpkin.

Saute for a few minutes, then add the spices and tomato paste and mix to combine.

Cook the tomato paste for few minutes, then add the bulgur wheat and chickpeas.

Mix all well, add 450ml water and a bay leaf.

Lower the heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

After the 1o minutes, the water must be fully evaporated.

Add the parsley, sprinkle the feta and pumpkin seeds on top.

Serving suggestion: Enjoy with some plant-based yogurt or salad. *Enjoy hot or cold.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natali Eleftheriou, the owner of Natilicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

