The Best Stories Of 2025: Takeout Recipes, An 87-Year-Old Runner, And British Royalty

Here at Plant Based News (PBN), we regularly write about all sorts of different topics.

In a single week, we might cover anything from the biggest plant-based product launches to the tastiest vegan recipes, as well as groundbreaking health science and the latest news on the climate crisis. This year, we saw that PBN‘s most popular stories reflected that diversity of focus, with running themes of vegan success and innovation, compassion, sustainability, ethics, and a whole lot of good food.

The best stories of 2025

Thank you to the more than 3.5 million people who followed our work this year.

The following social media posts, articles, and recipes were the most popular of 2025, as chosen by you, our readers and subscribers.

Baileys Launches Two New Vegan Liqueur Flavors

Baileys Baileys introduced the flavors Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy this year

In March, Baileys introduced two brand-new vegan flavors for its US customers. Baileys is known for its beloved whisky and cream-based alcoholic drink, and the Irish brand rolled out its first-ever plant-based liqueur almost exactly a decade ago. The two newest flavors from Baileys are Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy, which combine aged Irish whisky with an oat milk base. (Try it in a coffee. No, really.)

Impossible Foods CEO Says The Plant-Based Sector Became Too ‘Partisan’

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Impossible Foods has pivoted towards flexitarians and meat-eaters

In October, Peter McGuinness, the latest CEO of Impossible Foods, described the plant-based sector as previously being too “divisive” for mass appeal. He made the comments while speaking at the World Economy Summit in Washington.

McGuinness also referred to the original marketing of Impossible products as a potential solution to the climate crisis as a “mistake.” He called the original leaders “zealots,” and then added that consumers “don’t want to eat tech food or climate food.”

15 Vegan Recipes To Make When You’re Craving Takeout

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace Which vegan takeout recipe is your favorite?

These 15 recipes cover all the bases, including: kung pao stir fry, BBQ mushroom tacos, a teriyaki tofu rice bowl, aubergine and harissa pizza, crispy battered sweet and sour cauliflower, burgers, curries, and even ultra-crispy vegan fried chicken. All the recipes are plant-based and inspired by takeout classics. No wonder it was a hit.

‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ Ads Take Over London Underground

Supplied The billboards have since been removed, but the film is still available to stream

In January, billboard adverts promoting the 2024 documentary I Could Never Go Vegan appeared at train stations across the London Underground.

One of the billboards depicted a man holding a coffee and looking at a cow with the message “Why would a human adult drink the milk made for a cow’s calf?” written underneath. Another featured the slogan “Could you do it?” and showed a shocked couple being served a live chicken at a high-end restaurant.

The film follows documentary maker Thomas Pickering as he sets out to investigate some of the leading arguments against veganism and explores whether or not they’re justified. Both ads are based on video commercials directed by Pickering. More than 30,000 people liked and shared the post on PBN‘s Instagram.

“I Could Never Go Vegan is truly a film for anyone who has ever heard or said these words,” Pickering said. “It’s not uncommon for me to have daily conversations with friends, colleagues, or strangers, and for them to utter these words to me. ‘But why?’ That’s exactly what I wanted to explore in this film, seeking to find out whether the arguments that face the vegan movement are justified or not.”

King Charles Visits Luxury Vegan Chocolate Shop In Scotland

Fetcha Chocolates / Facebook King Charles visited Fetcha Chocolates in Campbeltown, Scotland

In July, King Charles III visited Fetcha Chocolates, a luxury vegan chocolate shop in Campbeltown, Scotland. The British monarch spent several days in the area as part of Holyrood Week, or “Royal Week,” an annual celebration of Scottish culture.

Fetcha is best known for the movie-themed chocolates designed by founder Fiona McArthur and included in 2024’s “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bags. Charles met McArthur outside her shop and said, “I’ve been hearing about your chocolates.” The chocolatier then presented him with a box that combined some of the famous Oscars-themed flavors along with some from the Cannes Collection.

New Documentary Follows ‘Incredible’ 87-Year-Old Vegan Ultrarunner Paul Youd

Short Stop Films / Instagram Paul Youd has completed 20 ultramarathons out of 100 so far

In April, PBN covered More Like Paul, a documentary short film directed by Damian Sciberras. The film follows 87-year-old vegan runner Paul Youd as he works towards his ongoing goal of completing 100 ultra-marathons by his 100th birthday.

Youd will need to complete an average of around six “ultras” every year to reach his target.“I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been, I’m as fit as I’ve ever been, and I am living my best life,” Youd said. “I’m on no meds, and I want to keep going as long as I can.”

Jon Stewart Responds To Mel Gibson’s Iceberg Comments

In January, the controversial and widely blacklisted actor Mel Gibson* appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast, where he incorrectly claimed that melting icebergs would not cause sea levels to rise. In response, The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart demonstrated by dropping ice cubes into a glass of water and explaining what was happening, finally shouting “Do you understand?” to cheers from the audience.

(*For a comprehensive list of Gibson’s various controversies, check out this timeline by Business Insider. It includes multiple alleged instances of homophobia, racism, and antisemitism over more than 20 years, most of which Gibson denies.)

More than 90,000 people liked and shared a video that cut the two clips together on PBN‘s Instagram. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), future sea level rises are now “certain,” with at least 5.9 mm recorded last year alone. The world’s first year-long breach of the 1.5°C warming limit also took place last year, and the summer of 2024 was the hottest since records began. Global warming is just one part of the worsening climate crisis, and animal agriculture is the leading cause.

‘The Vegan Dish I’ll Be Serving To Guests For The Rest Of The Year’

YouTube/ The Nard Dog Cooks This popular recipe includes two kinds of potatoes, chimichurri, and chickpea dip

This article from July covered a carefully crafted recipe from Andrew Bernard, the creator of The Nard Dog Cooks, a plant-based food blog and YouTube Channel. His recipe features layered chimichurri smashed potatoes, crispy baby potatoes, and a vibrant no-blend chimichurri, as well as a smooth, high-protein chickpea dip.

In a video, Bernard describes the “easy but levelled-up” dish as one that he wants to serve guests “for the rest of the year.” It’s perfect for sharing, but as noted by Bernad himself, the recipe is tasty enough that it’s tempting to eat it all by yourself.

One-Pot Savory Root Vegetable Stew

Kate Friedman Did you try this hearty and nutritious one-pot stew yet?

This extremely popular recipe comes from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. It’s a large, one-pot root vegetable stew that combines a thick sauce with meaty mushrooms and soft, sweet veggies. The dish is hearty and healthy, and the base of tomato, tamari, and maple syrup gives it a delightful umami flavor.

RAF Personnel Win Fight Against MoD For Vegan Uniforms

Adobe Stock Ethical vegans in the military can now request cruelty-free uniforms

In October, RAF personnel won the right to wear vegan uniforms. The update has been a long time coming, and followed a campaign by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) Vegan and Vegetarian Network, which has hundreds of members.

The MOD must supply any service personnel who identify as ethical vegans with uniforms that fit their lifestyle, including leather-free boots and wool-free berets.

MOD’s decision to approve vegan uniforms was widely celebrated but not unexpected, as other branches of the British military have previously made similar decisions. In 2019, a vegan RAF pilot received leather-free boots from the MOD, which noted that cruelty-free options “are available for almost all personnel.” It also said that the Armed Forces have not raised concerns over the matter previously.

Jeff Goldblum Stopped Eating Meat After Making ‘Wicked: For Good’

This Morning / YouTube Goldblum said, “We need the world to work for everybody on earth, and every creature, too”

In November, award-winning actor Jeff Goldblum appeared on the chat show This Morning, where he discussed giving up meat after making Wicked: For Good and planning a vegetarian Christmas. Goldblum told co-hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that he went veggie after discussing animal cruelty with filmmaker John Chu, with whom Goldblum worked on 2024’s Wicked and the recent sequel.

“Working with Jon Chu: amazing,” said the 73-year-old actor. “It’s changed me. You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, [and] I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having something else. But I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth, and every creature, too.”

Goldblum’s Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, whom he praised in his interview, have been vegan for more than a decade. Nearly 54 thousand people liked the clip of the interview that PBN shared on Instagram.

A New Vegan Drive-Thru Wants To Take On McDonald’s

Adobe Stock “We can build a better fast food brand,” said Face Plant’s founder Matt Plitch

Right at the start of 2025, vegan drive-thru Face Plant opened in a former McDonald’s to serve plant-based spins on classic fast food fare like cheeseburgers, milkshakes, fries, and nuggets. The business planned to focus on good customer service – without automation or self-service – and cheap, tasty food.

“The mission of the company is to take down McDonald’s using 100 percent plant-based ingredients,” said Face Plant’s founder Matt Plitch. “We can build a better fast food brand and experience than the others. But if the burger doesn’t taste better than the others, and at an affordable price point, it doesn’t matter. Ambitions don’t matter. It means nothing if we can’t give the McDonald’s eater reasons to come here.”

9 Budget Vegan Recipes Anyone Can Make

Romy London These vegan recipes are low on cost but high on flavor

PBN published this budget recipe how-to back in February, and it could come in handy for any readers planning to lean into plant-based cooking in 2026. Included recipes range from a spicy red lentil dal and a bean and vegetable soup, all the way to a colorful veggie traybake and two different kinds of fully-stacked baked potatoes.

Vegan Death Metal Vocalist Crowned Miss World Chile

In November, vegan model and death metal singer Ignacia Fernández was crowned Miss World Chile. Fernández is the lead vocalist and founder of Decessus, a progressive death metal band based in Santiago, Chile.

She performed the Decessus song ‘The Eve of Severed Tongues’ with guitarist Carlos Palma at the talent contest, all while wearing an evening gown and sash, and ultimately won the competition to become Miss World Chile. A video of her performance went viral after it was broadcast on national television.

Writing on Instagram, she said, “Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose. Being able to express it on stage at Chilevision and Miss Chile Mundo was an opportunity I deeply value. It was a great experience to break down barriers on open television, inspire, be real with it, and show that you don’t have to fear the prejudices of others.”

More than 77 thousand people liked and shared PBN‘s post about Fernández on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer is reportedly a lifelong vegan and regularly donates part of her modeling fees to animal rights causes and shelters.

Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo Patrik Baboumian says he eats plenty of beans, nuts, and other whole foods

Also in February, PBN covered German strongman Patrik Baboumian’s high-protein plant-based diet and how it helps him achieve his fueling and performance goals.

Baboumian likes to eat protein-rich plant foods like legumes. In a resurfaced interview from the US television show The Doctors, he highlighted that beans can sometimes contain up to 25g of protein per 100g, along with other key nutrients.

“This idea that you would have to eat a huge amount of stuff really just comes from people thinking that if you’re plant-based, you’re eating carrots and broccoli and salad the whole day,” Baboumian said. “That’s not the case.”

His advice to kids was simply: “Eat your beans.” It’s still good advice.

Try This Nutritious Vegan Chickpea Traybake

Romy London This recipe features seasonal winter vegetables topped with coriander, lemon, and garlic

Speaking of beans, this recipe for a nutritious chickpea traybake was published on January 1, 2025, and a whole lot of you have read it since then. (In some cases, repeatedly.) It comes from the award-winning food blogger and recipe creator Romy London, and features seasonal winter vegetables like sweet potato, swede, and parsnips. Top with coriander, lemon juice, and roasted garlic, and serve with a whole lot of carbs. It takes just 20 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to cook.

Switzerland Rolls Out Labels Flagging Animal Suffering In Food Products

Adobe Stock By including production methods on food labels, the Swiss government aims to empower shoppers

In July, Switzerland’s Federal Council introduced legislation that requires all foods produced by animals who experienced “painful procedures” to declare this information on the label. The Swiss Federal Council, which is the country’s highest executive authority, aims to increase food industry transparency. The council believes that this will empower consumers to make fully informed purchasing decisions when it comes to animal foods and farming.

For example, meat, eggs, and milk must be labeled if they come from animals who underwent debeaking, castration, dehorning, or similar procedures, without anaesthesia. The new rules apply to all businesses that sell food, including restaurants. The two-year transitional period expires on July 1, 2027.

When PBN covered this story on Instagram, more than 60,000 of you liked and shared the post. Many commenters celebrated the news, while others stated that many of the cruel practices outlined by the legislation should be banned completely.

Switzerland has also prohibited the importation of fur and fur products linked to “animal cruelty.” In 2023, the government began encouraging reduced meat consumption as part of its comprehensive climate strategy.

Chef Quits Over Vegan Menu At Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Abaca Press / Alamy Stock The Earthshot Prize banquet’s meat-free menu reflects the sustainability mission of the award

In November, the Brazilian chef and restaurateur Saulo Jennings left his role curating the Earthshot Prize banquet in Rio de Janeiro after being asked to prepare an entirely vegan menu. Speaking at the time, Jennings said that requesting vegan dishes demonstrated a “lack of respect” for Brazil’s culinary tradition, but added that he has “nothing against vegans.” He explained that he was not criticizing veganism in his pushback against the menu, but defending his roots and classic Brazilian cuisine.

It was later reported by La Nación that the award-winning Tati Lund, vegan chef and owner of .Org Bistrô, was set to take over catering at the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

However, Lund later explained to PBN that this rumour was false, and that she and her team instead prepared a “special dinner” for VIPs from both Prince William’s Earthshot Foundation and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Re:wild before the banquet.

‘Four Tofu Recipes I’m Currently Obsessed With’

YouTube/Sarah Sullivan These four unique and tasty tofu recipes showcase the ingredient’s versatility

In April, PBN covered a tofu recipe roundup by Sarah Sullivan of Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen. Her YouTube video, titled Tofu Recipes I’m Currently Obsessed With, featured her favorite ways to prepare the nutritious, delicious, and criminally underrated staple.

Sullivan’s go-to recipes include crispy baked gochujang tofu, runny egg-style tofu with a vegan yolk sauce, Buffalo tofu tossed in Frank’s RedHot and vegan butter, and tofu lettuce wraps, which make for a versatile, “fresh but filling” lunch, dinner, or snack.

UK Shift To Plant-Based Diets Could Save 58% Of Projected Species Extinctions, Says Report

Adobe Stock This report showed how big a difference plant-based diets make for the planet

In September, the Food Foundation found that a UK-wide shift towards plant-based diets could reduce projected species extinction over the next century by 58 percent, thereby protecting biodiversity, the environment, and the food system itself.

The Food Foundation is one of several groups advising the UK’s Labour government on food strategy. The report highlighted similar calls for a plant-based food system from other climate, environment, and health organizations.

“Our food system is severely damaging the planet, contributing heavily to both greenhouse gas emissions, nature and biodiversity loss, and exerting pressure on ecosystems in multiple, interlinked ways,” said the report’s authors. “But rethinking what we eat and how we produce food has the potential to mitigate the harm current food systems are having on nature and the environment, as well as unlocking significant benefits for public health and the economy.”

