King Charles Visits Luxury Vegan Chocolate Shop In Scotland

King Charles was presented with a vegan selection box during the visit

Photo shows King Charles and Fetcha Chocolates founder Fiona McArthur in the doorway of the shop King Charles visited the vegan chocolate shop earlier this month - Media Credit: Fetcha Chocolates / Facebook

King Charles III recently visited Fetcha Chocolates, a luxury vegan chocolate shop in Scotland.

The British monarch spent several days visiting different parts of Scotland as part of the annual Holyrood Week, or “Royal Week,” which celebrates Scottish culture and local people. On July 3, Charles arrived in Campbeltown, which sits on the south-western Kintyre Peninsula and is home to Fetcha Chocolates, a shop specializing in vegan confectionery.

Chocolatier Fiona McArthur founded Fetcha Chocolates in 2019 and opened the brick-and-mortar location in Campbeltown in 2022. In 2024, McArthur received widespread recognition after supplying movie-themed chocolates for the “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bags, worth over USD $170,000 at the time.

When he met McArthur outside her shop, Charles said, “I’ve been hearing about your chocolates.” McArthur presented the King with a box of chocolates combining Fetcha’s Oscars-themed flavors along with The Cannes Collection, designed for this year’s festival.

The Cannes Collection includes Yuzu Ganache, Lucuma Caramel, Cappuccino, Matcha and Lime, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and even Haggis Spice, while the 2024 Oscars selection features flavors inspired by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Maestro, The Holdovers, and Oppenheimer, which combines dark chocolate, chili, and popping candy.

“Such a treat to welcome the King into our shop today. We discussed how far the business has come in these last few years, and he left with some of our Awards Collection chocolates,” wrote McArthur on the Fetcha Chocolates Instagram. “In a million years I didn’t expect to have actually royalty in my wee shop in the West of Scotland!”

Vegan confectionery and artisan chocolatiers

Photo shows a box of vegan chocolates from Fetcha Chocolates in Scotland
Fetcha Chocolates Fetcha Chocolates founder Fiona McArthur gifted King Charles with a box of vegan chocolates

Experts expect the UK’s vegan confectionery sector to grow to USD $80.3 million by 2029, making it a leading market for vegan chocolate products. With big brand and supermarket options multiplying, dairy-free chocolate has officially become mainstream. However, small businesses such as Fetcha represent an emerging field of chocolatiers emphasizing artisanal quality and sustainability.

In 2023, McArthur’s chocolate shop entered several competitions and came away with “a gold, 2 silvers, and recognition at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards,” where Fetcha Chocolates was the only vegan business shortlisted for the final stage within the Confectionery category.

