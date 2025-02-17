9 Budget Vegan Recipes Anyone Can Make

You’ve probably heard the well-known rumor before: eating a vegan and plant-based diet is far too expensive and only rich and well-off people can afford it. Perhaps you’ve seen influencers on TikTok and Instagram in extravagant kitchens making vegan recipes using ingredients that make your wallet want to run for the door.

In fact, this rumor couldn’t be further from the truth, and it’s a common myth about vegan food. This list of budget vegan recipes is here to bring you healthy and nutritious affordable vegan meals that are easy to rustle up.

An Oxford University study found that “vegan diets were the most affordable and reduced food costs by up to one-third.” Fruits, vegetables, and grains are often more affordable option than foods such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Amazing sources of plant protein such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas are particularly cheap plant-based ingredients you should get to know.

With that wonderful news established, here are nine easy, budget vegan recipes to bring to your kitchen. These affordable vegan meals don’t need a fancy cooking space and you can often use herbs and spices from your cupboard. They’re quick and easy to make and are very healthy and nutritious, despite not needing you to front a lot of cash.

Spicy red lentil dahl

BOSH! Lentils are nutritious, affordable, and versatile

Bish, bash, bosh! Let’s kick things off with a 30-minute budget vegan recipe from that plant-based duo BOSH! Creamy, nourishing, and packed with protein from the lentils, one of the world’s most affordable sources of muscle-building nutrients. The blend of spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, and cayenne ensures it’s irresistible.

Find the recipe here.

Baked potatoes with smoky vegan barbecue lentil filling

Vegan Richa Jazz up your baked potatoes with this lentil filling

Who knew the humble baked potato could be packed with smoky and zingy flavors? We’re saluting Vegan Richa for making it possible with a super-satiating dish that fits the affordable vegan meal bill superbly. The lentils are given a smoky barbecue twist, and the tangy sriracha mayonnaise is the pièce de résistance.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and broccoli vegan summer salad

Natlicious Food This broccoli and lentil is a cheap and highly nutritious lunch

If you want to save pennies and up your iron intake, Natilicious Food has you covered with this sensational salad. This budget vegan recipe comes with a fun fact: when you combine lentils with vitamin C, you can increase your iron intake by up to four times. Wowsers! And this is no rabbit food, as this salad delivers 15 grams of fiber and nine grams of plant protein, while the notes of orange, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, and maple syrup make it one for the history books.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cannellini bean & vegetable soup

Romy London This protein-rich soup is great for winter months



If you don’t consider yourself a soup fan, that is about to change. Romy London brings you this budget vegan recipe that’s perfect to have at home or take with you to the office. Be sure to get the crustiest slice of bread to pair with. Simple ingredients like leeks, carrots, and onions with protein-packed cannellini beans, are sautéed in olive oil and flavored with garlic and thyme, allowing the vegetables to shine in this comforting dish.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean stew

Natlicious Food Butter beans are a great staple to keep in your cupboard

Natilicious Food is the creator of this creamy, comforting stew that makes butter beans the star of the show. So tasty, and very forgiving on your faux leather wallet. And all the fiber, protein, iron, magnesium, and potassium boxes get ticked.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato & kidney bean vegan breakfast bowl

Herbivore's Kitchen This breakfast bake uses beans as its key ingredient

The bean love continues, and this time it’s for breakfast. If you’ve ever wished you could pack more fiber, protein, and vegetables into your first meal of the day, then it’s time to embrace this affordable vegan meal from Herbivore’s Kitchen. Enjoy it as a bowl, or these ingredients are also perfect to place inside a wrap for a hearty breakfast burrito. How brave you’re feeling with the spice levels and hot sauce is optional and down to you, tread carefully!

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea traybake

Romy London Enjoy this punchy traybake with crusty bread

Ok beans, you can take five now as we are shining a light on another beloved member of the legume family: chickpeas. And what a way to enter the chickpea portion of this list with a vegan chickpea traybake. This is a budget vegan recipe in cost alone, as the taste and flavors are superb. It uses seasonal winter vegetables, like sweet potatoes, swede, and parsnips, and it comes from the mind of Romy London.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry

The Experiment This protein-packed curry is a great weekend treat

This affordable vegan meal is fit for a king, and it comes from Melissa King. Make sure to pair this delicious, creamy curry with the fluffiest white rice you can get your hands on. This recipe only needs 11 simple ingredients and 20 minutes of your time. You already know that chickpeas bring the protein, and the host of veggies will top up your nutrition quota for the day too.

Find the recipe here.

Buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato

Romy London This meal uses in-season ingredients to made an easy but tasty dinner

It’s time to fill a potato with a delicious filling again, and it’s the sweet potato that is the star of the show this time. From the culinary mind of Romy London comes a buffalo chickpea filling, just the right amount of spicy. The buffalo sauce is made from hot sauce, tomato paste, and paprika, and it’s a showstopper. Rich in vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes support eye health and digestion, while chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fiber.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

As the title suggests, this cheap plant-based recipe is also time-affordable, only costing you ten minutes. If you’re working from home and need a quick, easy, and nutritious lunch, this chickpea bowl could not be more ideal. The creaminess comes from vegan cream cheese, and you’ll likely have many of the ingredients on hand, including olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and onion. Nice one, Romy London!

Find the recipe here.

