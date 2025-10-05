X
RAF Personnel Win Fight Against MoD For Vegan Uniforms

Ethical vegans in the British Royal Air Force (RAF) can now request suitable uniforms

Photo shows the boots of soldiers standing in a row at attention. Britain's RAF soldiers will now have access to vegan uniforms Vegan uniforms will be provided at the request of RAF personnel - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

RAF personnel have won the right to wear vegan uniforms at work.

After a long-running campaign by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) Vegan and Vegetarian Network, service personnel who identify as ethical vegans must be supplied with appropriate uniforms that fit their lifestyle, such as leather-free boots and wool-free berets.

According to The Telegraph, internal documents now specify that vegan-friendly uniforms must now be made available to the armed forces. If vegans alert their chain of command that they “would like to wear clothes or accessories that do not come from animals” because of their “genuinely held beliefs,” a six-step procurement process is begun by superior officers.

All vegan clothing, footwear, and accessories must meet the RAF’s safety regulations before being presented to the station warrant officer, who will give the final sign-off.

“RAF personnel have the option to replace items of clothing/uniform in line with their own morals and values,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

“Personnel must identify which items they would like to use instead of issued items, which will be considered by the chain of command and health and safety advisers to ensure suitability,” they added. “These items are subject to budgetary limits and senior approval.”

Vegan uniforms, climate, and health

Photo shows a group of soldiers walking together on exercise
Adobe Stock Inclusive uniforms are a simple way of accommodating service personnel’s needs

Despite a predictable mixture of both pushback and praise over the policy, MOD’s decision to provide vegan-friendly uniforms is not unprecedented. In 2019, it supplied an RAF pilot with vegan boots and said, “Vegan dietary options are available for almost all personnel and the Armed Forces have not raised concerns over provision of vegan-compliant clothing.”

American soldiers are also pushing for greater vegan accommodations, and a 2022 survey of serving US military personnel found that 81 percent want access to plant-based foods. In addition to those choosing meat-free meals for ethical reasons, 70 percent said they opted for plant-based options because they are climate-friendly, and 52 percent said they were healthier than animal-based meals. Fifty-one percent said they offered better energy levels.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

