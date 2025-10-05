RAF Personnel Win Fight Against MoD For Vegan Uniforms

RAF personnel have won the right to wear vegan uniforms at work.

After a long-running campaign by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) Vegan and Vegetarian Network, service personnel who identify as ethical vegans must be supplied with appropriate uniforms that fit their lifestyle, such as leather-free boots and wool-free berets.

Read more: UK Football Team Unveils ‘World-First’ Vegan-Certified Kit

According to The Telegraph, internal documents now specify that vegan-friendly uniforms must now be made available to the armed forces. If vegans alert their chain of command that they “would like to wear clothes or accessories that do not come from animals” because of their “genuinely held beliefs,” a six-step procurement process is begun by superior officers.

All vegan clothing, footwear, and accessories must meet the RAF’s safety regulations before being presented to the station warrant officer, who will give the final sign-off.

“RAF personnel have the option to replace items of clothing/uniform in line with their own morals and values,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

“Personnel must identify which items they would like to use instead of issued items, which will be considered by the chain of command and health and safety advisers to ensure suitability,” they added. “These items are subject to budgetary limits and senior approval.”

Read more: TfL’s New Sustainable Uniform Includes Vegan Leather Shoes

Vegan uniforms, climate, and health

Adobe Stock Inclusive uniforms are a simple way of accommodating service personnel’s needs

Despite a predictable mixture of both pushback and praise over the policy, MOD’s decision to provide vegan-friendly uniforms is not unprecedented. In 2019, it supplied an RAF pilot with vegan boots and said, “Vegan dietary options are available for almost all personnel and the Armed Forces have not raised concerns over provision of vegan-compliant clothing.”

American soldiers are also pushing for greater vegan accommodations, and a 2022 survey of serving US military personnel found that 81 percent want access to plant-based foods. In addition to those choosing meat-free meals for ethical reasons, 70 percent said they opted for plant-based options because they are climate-friendly, and 52 percent said they were healthier than animal-based meals. Fifty-one percent said they offered better energy levels.

Read more: Eating Plant-Based Can Reduce Cancer And Cardiometabolic Disease Risk, Says Study