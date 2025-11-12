Jeff Goldblum is planning a vegetarian Christmas after making Wicked: For Good.

In a recent appearance on This Morning, a long-running British chat show, the award-winning actor and musician discussed how he went vegetarian after a conversation about animal cruelty. He also mentioned getting more “juicy and interesting and relevant” roles at the age of 73, and how he learned to perform magic tricks in real life.

Goldblum told This Morning co-hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that he decided to adopt a vegetarian diet after discussing animal cruelty with filmmaker John Chu, with whom Goldblum worked on both 2024’s Wicked and the upcoming sequel.

“Working with Jon Chu: amazing,” said Goldblum. “It’s changed me. You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, I stopped eating meat and poultry.”

“So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having something else,” he continued. “But I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on earth, and every creature, too.”

In the Wicked films, Goldblum plays the Wizard of Oz, who he described as doing “some very bad things,” including facilitating animal cruelty. Some fans of the novel, play, and film series have celebrated Wicked as a story about animal rights.

The ‘Otherworldly’ vegan actors in ‘Wicked: For Good’

Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, pictured here with ‘Wicked’ director John Chu, are both vegan

While speaking on This Morning, Goldblum celebrated his Wicked co-stars and musical collaborators Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who he described as “otherworldly.” Grande and Erivo are successful musicians as well as the lead actors in the Wicked films, and both featured on Goldblum’s 2025 album ‘Still Blooming.’

Grande, who portrays Glinda the Good, and Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, have been vegan for well over a decade. Each actor has separately praised the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet, and between them, they have adopted 12 dogs.

Wicked: For Good comes to UK cinemas on November 21.

