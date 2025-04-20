New Documentary Follows ‘Incredible’ 87-Year Old Vegan Ultrarunner Paul Youd

An upcoming short film will follow 87-year-old vegan runner Paul Youd as he attempts to complete 100 ultramarathons before his 100th birthday.

More Like Paul is directed by Damian Sciberras of Short Stop Films, a Devon-based impact filmmaker who has been working on the documentary for the past two years.

In an Instagram post featuring the first-look trailer for More Like Paul, Sciberras described Youd as “incredible,” and said the upcoming film will be a “life-affirming documentary about resilience, purpose, and the power of leading by example – at any age.”

Youd will need to average approximately six “ultras” per year to meet his target of 100. Sciberras recently told the Bloody Vegans Podcast that Youd has completed about 20 so far.

Read more: New Film Merges Art, Disability, And Animal Rights – How To Support ‘Liberty’

‘I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been’

Instagram/Paul Youd Paul Youd is a well-known member of the Vegan Runners group

Youd is an experienced runner and fundraiser, and completed a 31-mile (50km) ultra-distance marathon in March to raise money for animal rights charity Viva!. Advocacy group Running On Plants – which offers advice and challenges for people looking to learn about plant-based running – has supported Youd’s efforts. He is also a member of Vegan Runners.

“I want to do as much as I can for the animals,” said Youd in the trailer. “People use the word ‘compassionate,’ but I prefer the word respect. You should respect the life of an animal.”

Speaking to the BBC, Youd said that he felt “no pain” from his previously debilitating osteoarthritis after adopting a vegan diet 20 years ago. Several studies indicate that following a plant-based diet can reduce inflammation, manage joint pain, and promote longevity.

Youd completed his first ultra in 2021, the 62.1-mile (100km) Devon coast-to-coast, and is also challenging himself to do one million press-ups before he turns 90 years old. He completes at least 1,000 every three days and passed the 650,000 mark in 2023.

“I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been, I’m as fit as I’ve ever been, and I am living my best life,” said Youd. “I’m on no meds, and I want to keep going as long as I can.”

Read more: The Longevity ‘Superfood’ That Could Extend Your Life