X
Alternative Protein Food Headlines Lifestyle

Vegetarian Society Reports ‘Significant Rise’ In Brands Adopting Plant-Based Certification

The Vegetarian Society's Plant-Based Certification Mark is for vegan products that feature plants as the star ingredients

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a pack of Lidl GB's Vemondo Plant! Meat Free Mince, which bears The Vegetarian Society's Plant-Based Certification Mark When it launched the new trademark, The Vegetarian Society noted that the phrase plant-based "resonates" with both customers and manufacturers - Media Credit: The Vegetarian Society / Lidl

The UK’s Vegetarian Society has reported seeing a “significant rise” in the number of brands adopting its plant-based certification label over the last year.

The Vegetarian Society launched its Plant-Based Certification Mark in late 2024, and Lidl became the first major retailer to use the trademark in January of 2025. To bear the label, products must have key plant-based qualities and no animal ingredients.

Read more: Lidl Becomes First Major Retailer To Use ‘Gold Standard’ Plant-Based Trademark

The Vegetarian Society told Plant Based News (PBN) that the Plant-Based Certification Mark has seen “exponential growth” across a diverse range of products from various brands since its introduction a year ago.

“Since the launch of our Plant-Based Certification in November 2024, we have seen a significant rise in brands adopting the certification; either as a standalone credential or to complement our Vegan and Vegetarian certifications,” said Nina Anderson, the head of corporate sales at the Vegetarian Society. “Our Plant-Based Certification Mark enables products to carry a certification that may be better aligned with their brand identity.”

The Vegetarian Society now offers three trademarks: one for vegetarian products, one for vegan products, and the newest one for plant-based products. While items bearing the Plant-Based Certification Mark have to be vegan-friendly too, the recipe must also specifically include plants or plant derivatives as the main ingredients.

“Together, our trinity of certifications allows customers to make informed purchasing decisions at a glance,” said Anderson. “With the recent uptake of the Plant-Based Mark accounting for around 50 percent of recent certification completions, consumers will soon begin to notice our mark on a growing range of products.”

Read more: The Plant-Based Dairy Market Could Reach $34 Billion By 2030, Say Experts

The Vegetarian Society and plant-based diets in the UK

Photo shows the most recent certification mark from The Vegetarian Society: 2024's Plant-Based Certification Mark
The Vegetarian Society In addition to Lidl GB, brands like Phat Pasty, Good Wines, Lidl GB, Earthy N Green, Afriveg, Khet and Co., and What A Date have all used the Plant-Based Certification Mark

The Vegetarian Society is one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the world.

In addition to its Vegetarian Society Approved trademarks, the 178-year-old campaigning charity also organizes the UK’s National Vegetarian Week, runs a cookery school, and holds a weekly “Veggie Lotto” fundraising lottery.

Approximately three percent of people in the UK now self-identify as either vegan or plant-based, while 10 percent are either eliminating or reducing their consumption of animal products. In September, a report by the Food Foundation found that a UK-wide shift to plant-based diets could help reduce projected species extinction over the next 100 years by nearly 60 percent, protecting the environment and the food system alongside biodiversity.

Read more: A Third Of British Farmers Made No Profits Last Year, But EU-Style Plant-Based Initiatives Might Help

Tagged

alternative protein

food

label

news

uk

vegetarian society

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active