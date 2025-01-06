X
‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ Ads Take Over London Underground

Londoners are being challenged on their disconnect with the reality of their food choices

A poster for vegan documentary "I Could Never Go Vegan" on the London Underground

Billboard adverts promoting the 2024 documentary I Could Never Go Vegan have appeared in a number of stations across the London Underground. 

The film follows award-winning documentary maker Thomas Pickering as he sets out to investigate some of the leading arguments against veganism, exploring whether or not they’re justified. The new ads coincide with the film’s release on streaming platforms in the UK and USA. 

The first billboard design centers on the slogan “Could You Do It?” It depicts a shocked couple at a posh restaurant, staring at a live chicken placed on their plates, while a waiter presents them with a set of knives on a silver platter. The concept challenges non-vegans by highlighting that most would be unwilling to kill an animal themselves, raising the question of whether they should pay for someone else to do it. Pickering described the ad as addressing the “huge disconnect” many people have with the reality behind the food on their plates.

The second design shows a man holding a coffee while standing in a barn with a cow. The copy on the ad reads: “Why would a human adult drink the milk made for a cow’s calf?” Pickering made this ad to tackle the idea that cow’s milk is “normal” milk for humans, when it’s in fact breast milk intended for a cow’s baby. 

Both ads are based on two video commercials directed by Pickering.

Read more: ‘Cowspiracy’ Co-Director Announces New Film: ‘How To Make Drugs’

About ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’

A poster for vegan documentary "I Could Never Go Vegan" on the London Underground
Supplied The adverts will challenge commuters about their food choices

Pickering decided to make the documentary after noticing a pattern in the arguments put to him by non-vegans attempting to discredit his lifestyle. Topics explored include the B12 issue, whether veganism is too expensive, and the notion that farmed animals have a “good life.” 

I Could Never Go Vegan is truly a film for anyone who has ever heard or said these words,” Pickering said. “It’s not uncommon for me to have daily conversations with friends, colleagues or strangers, and for them to utter these words to me. But why? That’s exactly what I wanted to explore in this film, seeking to find out whether the arguments that face the vegan movement are justified or not.”

The film features interviews and appearances by powerlifting champion Sophia Ellis, environmentalist George Monbiot, and health professional Dr Shireen Kassam, among others. One of the film’s executive producers, actor Alicia Silverstone, previously described the film as “the vegan documentary we’ve all been waiting for.” 

Find out how to watch I Could Never Go Vegan here.

Read more: Cowspiracy Is The ‘Most Effective’ Vegan Documentary, Poll Finds

