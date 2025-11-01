With less than two months to go until Christmas, supermarkets are ramping up their festive plant-based ranges ahead of the holiday season. Here’s everything yule need to know about the biggest vegan Christmas food launches for 2025, which includes both new treats and some returning holiday favorites from previous years.

Will the UK be having a plant-based Christmas this year?

A report published by the Good Food Institute (GFI) in June found that “double-digit growth” of increasingly affordable private label products has driven an increase in plant-based sales in Europe, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. In contrast, GFI noted that innovative new products were now the main drivers of sales in the UK, with premium meat-free brands showing “strong” growth.

In 2024, UK customers purchased 35.8 million kg of plant-based meat and 11.9 million kg of tofu, tempeh, seitan, and vegetable-based products like bean burgers. Research by Tesco found that more than 25 percent of British households specifically planned to include plant-based mains in their 2024 Christmas meals.

“We know that a number of customers are choosing plant-based diets and we’re seeing an increase in desire for Christmas centerpieces that are meat-free,” Breige Donaghy, Tesco product development and innovation director, said in a statement.

While the plant-based market has gone through a lot of changes over the last year, supermarkets are still catering to vegans, flexitarians, and vegetarians this Christmas. Just the Big Four – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Asda – are rolling out a huge variety of mains, sides, and free-from desserts, such as the No-Turkey Crown & Sage Melt from Tesco and a giant chocolate snowflake from Morrisons.

The Biggest Vegan Christmas Food Launches For 2025

Here are the biggest vegan Christmas food launches of 2025 so far.

The Tesco vegan Christmas range

Tesco Tesco stocks a vegan version of its beef pie called the Tesco Finest No-Beef Bourguignon Pie

Tesco has already launched two frozen mains ahead of the holiday season: the Plant Chef Seasonal Seeded Roasts with Port Gravy and the Plant Chef No Turkey Crown with Sage and Onion Stuffing, a returning favorite first launched in 2020.

The company is also offering two vegan-friendly chilled mains: the Tesco Plant Chef No-Turkey Crown & Sage Melt, and the Tesco Finest Roasted Butternut Squash Wellington. In an email to Plant Based News (PBN), Tesco confirmed that its Finest No-Beef Bourguignon Pie is suitable for vegans. (However, the plant-based version is not to be confused with the similarly-named Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Pie, which does contain meat.)

Tesco also stocks some other main-style options, such as the Finest Butternut Squash, Chickpea & Chili Parcels, which are not listed as vegan but appear to be free from animal-derived ingredients. (Make sure to check the label carefully before buying.)

Festive vegan sides for 2025 include meat-free mini pasties, Bombay potato toasties, and Plant Chef Laksa Cones, which feature green-striped pastry filled with seasoned vegetables. For dessert, Tesco has launched the new Finest Free From Dark Chocolate & Cherry Festive Wreath.

The Sainsbury’s vegan Christmas range

Sainsbury's Most of the major supermarkets now offer a vegan-friendly Turkey-style roast at Christmas

Sainsbury’s is also bringing back its No Turkey Crown, along with a Taste the Difference Mushroom Wellington and a wide range of Plant Pioneers sides and starters, including: Bubble and Squeak Cheddar Melt; vegetable fritters with chili dipping sauce; sage and onion stuffing; vegan pigs in blankets; and a meat alternative-based Wellington. The supermarket is also expanding its dairy-free festive chocolate range to include two varieties of tiffin, salted caramel chocolate truffles, and returning favorite chocolate orange mini segments.

The Morrisons vegan Christmas range

Morrisons The Spinach Pine Nut & Mushroom Wellington is available once again from Sainsbury’s

Morrisons was one of the first supermarkets to unveil its Christmas range this year. It includes the popular No-Pigs in Blankets, along with a Spinach Pine Nut & Mushroom Wellington, a Butternut Squash, Chestnut and Cranberry Wreath, Cranberry & Orange Stuffing Balls, and the Plant Revolution! No-Turkey Joint With Onion & Herb Stuffing. Sainsbury’s is also selling a “hand finished” Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel & Honeycomb Giant Snowflake, which serves 10.

The Asda vegan Christmas range

Asda Asda also produces its own vegan-friendly “turkey crown”

Asda has expanded its already extensive plant-based range even further for Christmas 2025, though only select products are available online and in-store so far. Mains include the No Turkey Crown with Caramelized Onion & Herb Stuffing, Vegan Mushroom Wellington Joint, and the Exceptional Roasted Butternut, Cranberry & Chestnut Roast. For sides, Asda is stocking pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, vegan gravy, and “exceptional” red cabbage.

For dessert, the supermarket has rolled out all the stops with OMV mince, pies, free-from mince pies, and iced mince pies, Christmas cake slices, gingerbread dough, Malteser-style vegan chocolates called “Maltie Balls,” a cherry bakewell-flavored wreath, chocolate orange segments, an OMV vegan truffle selection, and more.

“Christmas is without a doubt the most magical time of year, but we understand it can also feel can also feel overwhelming,” said Linsay Taylor, Asda’s senior director for new product development, in a statement. “This Christmas, our mission has been laser-focused on providing great quality products, but most importantly, at the best possible price, making Christmas magical and affordable for all!”

The Aldi vegan Christmas range

Aldi Aldi’s vegan cheese selection is back in stores once again

While Asda may hold the crown for sheer variety so far, Aldi has introduced three brand new innovations for Christmas 2025: the Specially Selected No Beef Flank Steak, the Specially Selected No Beef Fillet Roasting Joint, and the Specially Selected Sage & Onion Stuffed Tofu Roasting Joint. The budget supermarket is also bringing back its Plant Menu No Turkey Crown, roasted vegetable “snowflake wreath,” a rainbow parcel, and a vegetable nut roast.

Aldi’s vegan cheese board from 2024 is back too, and includes Mature Style, Mature Style with black pepper, White Style with cranberries, and Jalapeño & Chili. Classic sides such as “ultimate” No Pigs in Blankets and Vegan Stuffing Balls are also available.

The M&S vegan Christmas range

M&S The “Hand Finished Chocolate Torte,” a returning favorite, is available from M&S this Christmas

M&S has also introduced a new product this year, the two-pack Bubble & Squeak Vegetable Stacks. These sides feature crispy rosti stacks topped with red onion marmalade, butternut squash, and a pumpkin seed crumb. The luxury retailer has also brought back its Plant Kitchen No Turkey Crown and No Turkey & The Trimmings, along with pigs in blankets, mince pies, a plant-based cheeseboard, and the Hand Finished Chocolate Torte, which is decorated with a snowflake.

