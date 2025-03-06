Baileys Launches Two New Vegan Liqueur Flavors

Baileys has just announced the launch of two vegan liqueur flavors in the US: Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy.

The Irish cream liqueur brand, which is owned by UK-based company Diageo, is world-famous for its whiskey-based alcoholic drink. Baileys Original contains dairy, making it unsuitable for those on plant-based diets. But the new vegan flavors use oat milk in place of cow’s milk.

Diageo described the dairy-free drinks as an “exciting new chapter” for the brand. “Whether you go dairy-free or just enjoy how it tastes, oat milk elevates those treating moments we all love,” Milly Shome, director of Baileys and liqueurs, Diageo North America, said in a statement. “We saw it as the perfect match for the lively, social spirit of Baileys, creating a whole new way to enjoy your coffee.”

Baileys’ dairy-free history

Adobe Stock Baileys can be found on supermarket shelves all over the world – but the original version is unsuitable for vegans

This isn’t the first time Baileys has dipped its toe into the ever-growing dairy-free market. It previously introduced an almond milk-based product called Baileys Almande. This initially launched in the United States in 2016, and it became available in the United Kingdom in 2018, with major supermarkets like Asda, Waitrose, and Ocado stocking the product. The liqueur was also available in various other countries, including in Europe.

Despite its popularity, Baileys Almande was discontinued in autumn 2021. Since then, Baileys fans have been hoping for news of a new dairy-free version.

It’s not known if or when the new oat milk-based Baileys will be launched in other countries, but Plant Based News has contacted Diageo for more information.

Baileys Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy are 17 percent ABV and are available to buy now across the USA. They cost $25 for a 750ml bottle, $12 for 100ml three-packs, and $3 for a 50ml.

