Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

In a resurfaced interview on US television show The Doctors, renowned vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian shared insights into his plant-based diet and its role in his athletic achievements.

Baboumian, who secured the title of Germany’s Strongest Man in 2011, has long advocated for veganism, challenging misconceptions about plant-based diets and protein intake. He said that he experienced significant health improvements after going vegan.

Addressing the myth that vegan diets lack adequate protein, Baboumian emphasized the protein-rich nature of legumes. He highlighted that beans, for instance, sometimes contain approximately 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, comparable to the protein content in meat. He also dispelled the misconception that plant-based diets consist solely of low-calorie foods like salads, explaining that his diet includes substantial portions of legumes, nuts, and seeds to meet his protein and energy requirements.

Patrik Baboumian is known for his impressive strength

“This idea that you would have to eat a huge amount of stuff really just comes from people thinking that if you’re plant-based, you’re eating carrots and broccoli and salad the whole day,” he said. “That’s not the case.”

When asked what advice he would give to kids, he kept it simple: “Eat your beans.”

Baboumian’s vegan athlete journey

Baboumian’s journey toward a vegan lifestyle began in 2005 when he adopted a vegetarian diet driven by ethical concerns. He said that he had always been an animal lover, but realized it was hypocritical of him to go to efforts to save wildlife while still eating other animals. This realization prompted him to eliminate meat from his diet. Six years later, in 2011, he transitioned to a fully vegan diet after recognizing that dairy and egg consumption still contributed to animal suffering.

Baboumian has since become a world-renowned vegan athlete. In addition to winning Germany’s Strongest Man title, he has set multiple world records, including a yoke walk in 2013 where he carried 555 kilograms over 10 meters. He also appeared on Netflix film The Game Changers in 2018, which focused on the wide-ranging benefits of plant-based diets for athletes.

