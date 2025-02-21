X
Food Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

German strongman Patrik Baboumian has been vegan since 2011

By

2 Minutes Read

Vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian, who has shared his favorite vegan protein sources Patrik Baboumian is an ethical vegan who has built his physique on plants - Media Credit: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

In a resurfaced interview on US television show The Doctors, renowned vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian shared insights into his plant-based diet and its role in his athletic achievements.

Baboumian, who secured the title of Germany’s Strongest Man in 2011, has long advocated for veganism, challenging misconceptions about plant-based diets and protein intake. He said that he experienced significant health improvements after going vegan.

Addressing the myth that vegan diets lack adequate protein, Baboumian emphasized the protein-rich nature of legumes. He highlighted that beans, for instance, sometimes contain approximately 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, comparable to the protein content in meat. He also dispelled the misconception that plant-based diets consist solely of low-calorie foods like salads, explaining that his diet includes substantial portions of legumes, nuts, and seeds to meet his protein and energy requirements.

Patrik Baboumian carrying four women during an appearance on US TV show "The Doctors"
Patrik Baboumian is known for his impressive strength

“This idea that you would have to eat a huge amount of stuff really just comes from people thinking that if you’re plant-based, you’re eating carrots and broccoli and salad the whole day,” he said. “That’s not the case.”

When asked what advice he would give to kids, he kept it simple: “Eat your beans.”

Read more: Vegan Athlete Wins Women’s Pro Figure At World Championships

Baboumian’s vegan athlete journey

Baboumian’s journey toward a vegan lifestyle began in 2005 when he adopted a vegetarian diet driven by ethical concerns. He said that he had always been an animal lover, but realized it was hypocritical of him to go to efforts to save wildlife while still eating other animals. This realization prompted him to eliminate meat from his diet. Six years later, in 2011, he transitioned to a fully vegan diet after recognizing that dairy and egg consumption still contributed to animal suffering.

Baboumian has since become a world-renowned vegan athlete. In addition to winning Germany’s Strongest Man title, he has set multiple world records, including a yoke walk in 2013 where he carried 555 kilograms over 10 meters. He also appeared on Netflix film The Game Changers in 2018, which focused on the wide-ranging benefits of plant-based diets for athletes.

Read more: Vegan Athlete Takes Double Gold At World Arm Wrestling Championships

Tagged

athlete

patrik baboumian

protein

sport

strongman

weight lifting

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active