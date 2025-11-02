Chef Quits Over Vegan Menu At Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Saulo Jennings, a Brazilian chef and restaurateur, has left his role curating the Earthshot Prize banquet in Rio de Janeiro after being asked to prepare an entirely vegan menu.

The Earthshot Prize was founded in 2020 by the UK’s Prince William and iconic natural historian Sir David Attenborough. It is a global award that celebrates innovative contributions towards environmentalism. The banquet serves an all-vegan menu as a reflection of Earthshot’s commitment to sustainability and the planet.

According to The New York Times, Jennings said asking him to prepare a meat-free menu was like ”asking Iron Maiden to play jazz.” He added that requesting vegan dishes also demonstrated a “lack of respect” for Brazil’s culinary tradition.

The New York Times reported that after “coaxing” by the Museum of Tomorrow, which will be hosting the banquet, Jennings did design a vegan menu based on staples like cassava root, jambu leaf, and Brazil nuts, but for a price beyond Earthshot’s allocated budget for the event, which seats 700 guests.

“I have nothing against vegans or British people,” said Jennings. “But I don’t want to abandon my culinary mission.” La Nación noted that Jennings also said, “I’m worried that the vegan community thinks I criticize it. It’s not. I only defend my roots.”

‘We don’t put a plate of food on the table, we put a way of life’

Adobe Stock Rio de Janeiro is one of the top five vegan-friendly cities in Latin America

Award-winning chef Tati Lund, the owner of .Org Bistrô, an all-vegan restaurant in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Tijuca, will reportedly take Jennings’s place and cater the event.

The details of Lund’s Earthshot menu are still to come, but in a video posted to Instagram earlier this year, she talked about how she prioritizes local, organic, and seasonal ingredients for her restaurant to “connect you with nature.”

Speaking to The Matador Network in 2021, Lund said, “We don’t put a plate of food on the table, we put a way of life.” She opened .Org Bistrô more than a decade ago, and according to data from Brazil’s Vegetarian Society, approximately 14 percent of people nationwide now consider themselves vegetarian or vegan.

The 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 5, and each winner will receive £1 million to advance their work. People can watch the awards on streaming services such as Multishow, Globoplay, and BBC iPlayer.

