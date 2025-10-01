This one-pot savory root vegetable stew is a warm, rich dinner made with mushrooms, carrots, and turnips. It’s cozy, simple, and perfect for chilly nights. This recipe comes from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman.

The stew simmers in a thick sauce made with tomato paste, tamari, and maple syrup. Together, they create a deep, savory flavor without any meat. The mushrooms add umami, while the root vegetables turn soft and sweet as they cook. Each bite feels hearty but still healthy.

You can serve this stew on its own or with a piece of crusty bread. It’s ready in one pot and doesn’t take much effort. The slow-cooked onions bring out natural sweetness, and the garlic adds a little heat.

Carrots and turnips are rich in fiber and vitamin C. Mushrooms provide antioxidants and earthy flavor. This mix gives you a nutrient-dense, plant-based dinner that feels comforting and filling.

Make this one-pot savory root vegetable stew when you want something easy, healthy, and full of flavor. It’s a smart way to enjoy vegetables in a rich, home-cooked meal.

Prepare your savory root vegetable stew

No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 20–25 cremini mushrooms washed and cut into even-sized wedges (see Recipe Notes)

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil, divided

2 cups (320 g) yellow onions chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp (9 g) minced garlic (see Recipe Notes)

¼ cup (66 g) tomato paste

¼ cup (60 ml) tamari sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

3 carrots washed and thickly sliced

1 lb (454 g) turnips, parsnips or other root vegetables washed and cut into equal-sized pieces

⅛ tsp fresh ground pepper Instructions In a large stockpot, add the mushrooms and ¼ cup (60 ml) of water. Simmer the mushrooms in the water until the water has almost cooked off. Add 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil and sauté until the mushrooms are just beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the pot.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil to the stockpot and heat until shimmering. Add the onions and salt and reduce the heat to low. Cover the stockpot and allow the onions to cook for 10 minutes. They will soften and become translucent.

Then, remove the cover and continue to slow cook the onions for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. They will turn a rich brown color. Then, add the garlic and continue to cook for 1 to 2 additional minutes.

Add the tomato paste and increase the heat to medium. Sauté the tomato paste until it becomes a dark red, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tamari sauce and maple syrup and continue sautéing for 1 to 2 minutes. The maple syrup should begin to thicken.

Add the mushrooms, carrots, turnips and 1 cup (240 ml) of water to the pot. Stir to combine. Simmer, covered, for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the root vegetables are easily pierced with a fork.

The broth should have cooked down to a thick sauce. If the sauce is too thin, continue to simmer, uncovered, for about 5 minutes.

Serve with the fresh ground pepper. RECIPE NOTES You may be wondering why I simmer mushrooms in water before sautéing them in oil. This extra step causes the internal structure of the mushrooms to collapse. When oil is added later, the mushrooms will cook more quickly and absorb less of the oil. Two large cloves of garlic are about equal to 1 tablespoon (9 g) of minced garlic.

Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.

