Try This Nutritious Vegan Chickpea Traybake

A vegan chickpea traybake is a great dish for dinner, especially when it’s super cold outside. This traybake uses seasonal winter vegetables, like sweet potatoes, swede, and parsnips, but you can use any vegetables you like. The dish also uses tenderstem broccoli and high-protein chickpeas to round off the ingredients.

Read more: Vegan Beans Alla Vodka

In addition to the veggies, the traybake can also be served with a cherry tomato confit, which is optional, depending on your time restrictions. This recipe’s prep and cooking time doesn’t take too long unless you make your tomato confit on the day. Making the confit involves slow-roasting tomatoes in oil and seasonings. Then, there’s the zesty coriander drizzle that tops off the traybake. The sauce includes coriander, lemon juice, and roasted garlic from the confit that’s blended together.

This traybake can feed four people, whether family or friends. Enjoy it as is or with crusty bread. This plant-based recipe from Romy London is bound to be a winner during the cold weather.

Read more: This Cauliflower And Potato Tray Bake Is Completely Vegan

Zesty chickpea traybake

This zesty and vegan chickpea traybake looks as good as it tastes. It's zesty, tangy, and full of plant-based protein. Enjoy it with any carbs or leafy greens you like. No ratings yet Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tin chickpeas drained and rinsed

500 g seasonal vegetables e.g. sweet potatoes, swede, parsnips

1 red onion thinly sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Tenderstem broccoli washed and chopped into bite-size pieces

1 freshly sliced lemon For the zesty coriander drizzle 1 handful of fresh coriander thick stems removed

Juice of 1 lemon

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic roasted

Salt and pepper to taste For the tomato confit 300 g cherry tomatoes washed and halved

3 cloves of garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions For the tomato confit Preheat the oven to 135C.

Rinse and half the cherry tomatoes, then toss them with olive oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper.

Arrange the seasoned tomatoes cut-side up in a baking dish. The closer they are, the juicier and more concentrated the confit will be. If needed, add enough olive oil for the tomatoes to sit on top of it.

Slow-roast the tomatoes in the oven for 1.5-2 hours until they become wonderfully tender and caramelized. For the traybake Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan).

In a large bowl, toss the drained chickpeas and vegetables (apart from the broccoli) with olive oil, lemon zest and spices to evenly coat.

Transfer to a baking tray and spread the mix evenly. Place the lemon slices on top, then roast in the oven for 25 minutes.

Toss the broccoli in the oily bowl used earlier, then place the broccoli stems on top of the tray. Roast for a further 5-10 minutes or until everything is golden and tender.

Whilst roasting, prepare the fresh coriander drizzle, and combine coriander, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper and the roasted garlic from the confit in a food processor until you get a vibrant sauce.

To serve, add a few confit tomatoes onto the traybake and drizzle with the zesty coriander sauce, then you’re ready to dig in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Vegan Tortellini Soup With Lemon Peel Broth