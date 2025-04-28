‘Four Tofu Recipes I’m Currently Obsessed With’

Known for turning tofu skeptics into fans, Sarah Sullivan of the YouTube channel Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen, recently released a video called Tofu Recipes I’m Currently Obsessed With, where she showcases four of her favorite ways to transform this humble vegan staple into the star of every meal.

Sullivan offers practical, easy-to-follow instructions to make tofu anything but boring. Each dish is simple enough for everyday cooking, but flavorful enough for special occasions. Whether you’re craving a spicy dinner, a nostalgic breakfast, or a light and crunchy lunch, Sullivan delivers.

Here’s a closer look at each of the four tofu recipes she can’t get enough of.

Gochujang tofu: A spicy-sweet dinner with takeout vibes

This crispy baked tofu tossed in a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce is Sullivan’s answer to weeknight cravings. It’s spicy, sweet, sticky, and served best over rice with steamed broccoli.

Sullivan shares a texture tip upfront: freeze your tofu before cooking. “I freeze a block of tofu directly in the package, then I defrost it and thoroughly press out the extra water,” she says. The result? A chewier, meatier bite that crisps up better in the oven.

The gochujang sauce is adapted from a Korean fried chicken recipe and built from scratch, but she promises it’s worth it. “It really scratches that itch for me,” Sullivan says, comparing it to a healthier, cheaper version of takeout.

This one’s a reliable lunch or dinner option, especially if you’re after bold flavor without a lot of fuss.

Tofu with vegan yolk sauce: A nostalgic, high-protein breakfast

This dish is Sullivan’s homage to the runny egg breakfasts she used to love. “I used to love eating fried eggs with a runny yolk for breakfast and this satisfies that craving for me,” she says.

Pan-fried tofu slices form the base, and a rich, savory vegan “yolk” sauce made from nutritional yeast, turmeric, black salt, and garlic brings the eggy flavor. The sauce gets its signature funk from the black salt (also known as kala namak), which Sullivan adds at the end to preserve its aroma.

“It’s savory, it’s really simple, it’s so filling because tofu is really high in protein,” she explains. She drizzles it over toast and tops it with scallions or paprika. The yolk sauce also doubles as a dip for toast and keeps well for leftovers, making it a solid breakfast meal prep idea.

Buffalo tofu: Crispy snack or tasty salad topper

YouTube/Sarah Sullivan These buffalo tofu sticks can be eaten as is or on top of salad or mac and cheese

Breaded tofu strips are the stars here, made using a versatile batter-and-breadcrumb method that works for baking, air frying, or shallow frying.

Sullivan says that air-frying is the best way to cook this tofu, but you can also bake or shallow fry them if you don’t have an air fryer.

Sullivan usually tosses the crispy tofu in Frank’s RedHot and vegan butter to make classic Buffalo strips, perfect for salads or hearty bowls. “Sometimes I’ll just whip up a batch of these as a snack,” she adds, but they also go great on top of vegan mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or greens.

Whether as a game-day bite or a protein-packed salad topping, this dish delivers on crunch and flavor.

Tofu lettuce wraps: A light but satisfying lunch

These lettuce wraps are Sullivan’s answer to the “I want something fresh but filling” dilemma. She stir-fries crumbled tofu with garlic, ginger, onions, and water chestnuts, then finishes it with a savory-sweet sauce like vegan oyster sauce or hoisin.

The result is a protein-rich filling that can be eaten hot or cold. “They taste great whether the filling is hot or cold,” she says, adding that leftovers make an easy meal the next day.

She recommends butter lettuce for wrapping, but says any lettuce will work. A sprinkle of scallions and chopped peanuts takes it over the top.

Find more of Sullivan’s recipes on the Sarah Sullivan YouTube channel.

