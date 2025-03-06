10 Vegan Power Bowl Recipes

Vegan power bowl recipes are just what you need when you’re craving variety. They let you combine different ingredients, creating a flavorful and nutritious meal all in one bowl. These bowls are sure to be a hit – they offer endless options to customize and ensure you’re getting plenty of different plant points in your diet.

You can fill your power bowl with plant-based proteins like chickpeas, tofu, or quinoa, which provide a good dose of protein and fiber. Add in colorful vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes to boost the vitamins and minerals. For extra flavor, drizzle on some pesto, hot sauce, or toss in roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, or a handful of seeds. The beauty of power bowls is how flexible they are — you can mix and match ingredients to fit your taste or what you have on hand.

Power bowls are also perfect for meal prep or packed lunches. You can make a big batch and store them in the fridge, ensuring you have a healthy, filling meal ready to go. Plus, they keep you full and energized throughout the day. Whether you’re craving a hearty chickpea curry bowl or a light quinoa and veggie combo, power bowls are a simple, nutritious solution for busy days.

High protein vegan apple and tofu bowl

Jazz Apple This tofu bowl is a quick and high protein vegan meal

This high-protein vegan apple and tofu bowl uses apple, carrot, avocado, edamame, and tofu as its main ingredients. You can make this bowl in less than 15 minutes, making it a quick lunch or dinner. The rice bowl is seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sriracha, and lime juice. Give it a try for a flavorful and high-protein meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan quinoa power bowl

Roni's Kitchen Try this tasty and nutrient-dense power bowl and get your protein in

Roni’s Kitchen‘s gluten-free quinoa power bowl is full of plant protein and fiber, thanks to quinoa and chickpeas. The dish includes broccoli, mushrooms, chickpeas, and a tahini lemon sauce. Enjoy the roasted veggies with spiced chickpeas and some parsley and sesame seeds to top off the bowl.

Find the recipe here.

High protein vegan rice power bowl

Roni's Kitchen This vegan rice power bowl is a perfect high protein meal prep

Next is another power bowl recipe from Roni’s Kitchen. This version is a high-protein vegan rice bowl. It includes ginger-tamari tofu, peanut sauce, fresh veggies, and brown rice. Add raw red cabbage, mini cucumber, carrot, and bell pepper to the rice dish. Serve with cilantro, black sesame seeds, and avocado.

Find the recipe here.

Speedy squash bowl

BOSH! This hearty bowl is packed with exciting flavors

A speedy squash bowl is perfect for any time of the year, especially during fall. This recipe from BOSH! is warming, comforting, and quick to make. It contains roasted squash, red onions, rose harissa quinoa, and tomato base. Serve it with hummus and sprouted seeds for extra texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Protein-packed bowl

BOSH! This recipe has three types of plant protein in it

Next is BOSH!’s protein-packed bowl with black beans, tahini dressing, and smoked tofu. This recipe uses quinoa, white cabbage, and pickled red onion, among other ingredients, to create layers of flavor while still being nutritious.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan autumn ‘everything bowl’

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This autumn everything bowl is packed with all the seasonal nutrients you need

Isa Chandra Moskowitz‘s autumn ‘everything bowl’ is a vegan dish full of seasonal ingredients like beets, butternut squash, and kale. It’s also a high-protein dish with quinoa, lentils, and tempeh bacon. This power bowl is a taste adventure with many different textures and flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl

Sapana Chandra Need a healthy and tasty meal? This bowl has you covered

Sapana Chandra‘s warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl is filling and nutritious. It combines a creamy basil pesto and pistachios with black beans, quinoa, and kale. This high-protein bowl is easy to make and tastes great with roasted cauliflower and shredded red cabbage.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan quinoa bowl with tofu feta

Jo Sidey This quinoa bowl is an excellent vegan lunch

The next bowl on the list is a quinoa bowl with tofu feta. Elly Smart‘s recipe takes under 30 minutes to make and uses simple ingredients, including chickpeas, quinoa, onion, tomato, and cucumber. The tofu feta is made with lemon, garlic, nutritional yeast, and white miso paste for a cheesy flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea-coconut curry bowl

Sapana Chandra Try this high protein chickpea and broccoli bowl for dinner

This vegan chickpea-coconut curry bowl is another recipe from Sapana Chandra. It’s a comforting, high-protein meal. Enjoy the spicy yet creamy coconut chickpeas with broccoli and fresh cilantro. Add some lime and serve with brown or white rice.

Find the recipe here.

Baked pesto tofu bowl

Haarala Hamilton You can use freekeh instead of quinoa in this recipe

The last power bowl on the list is Calum Harris‘ baked pesto tofu bowl, which is perfect for a high-protein lunch. The bowl contains lots of plant protein, such as quinoa and tofu, and includes homemade vegan pesto. This recipe comes together in 30 minutes and requires little effort.

Find the recipe here.

