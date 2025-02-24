7 High Protein Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipes

High protein vegan chickpea curry recipes are a favorite among plant-based eaters for a reason. Chickpeas are not only packed with plant-based protein but also offer plenty of fiber, making them a great choice for a meal. Having a curry recipe to try every night of the week means you’ll never run out of delicious ways to enjoy chickpeas. Whether you’re in the mood for a rich and spicy curry, or something a bit milder, there’s a chickpea curry for every craving.

Chickpeas absorb flavors beautifully, so they work perfectly in curries, soaking up all the spices and herbs. With different variations that include vegetables, vegan yogurt, and heaps of spices, the possibilities are endless.

These curries are easy to make, filling, and offer a balanced meal with plenty of nutrients. Whether served over rice or with a side of plant-based naan, these high protein vegan chickpea curry recipes are perfect for busy weeknights, meal prep, or when you want something that’s both tasty and nutritious.

Spicy Chickpea Curry

Samantha Jones Photography Chickpeas are a popular – and very affordable – protein-packed legume

Try this spicy chickpea curry if you can handle the heat. Rose Wyle’s recipe uses plenty of chickpeas, split lentils, and soya yogurt to make the base of this curry. Next, chili, cumin, coriander, and other curry spices are added alongside some lemon and tamarind paste. It’s the perfect spicy dinner dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Butter Chickpea Curry

Romy London These easy recipes are perfect for plant-based beginners

Romy London‘s vegan butter chickpea curry is creamy and is a vegan twist on the classic Indian Butter Chicken. Enjoy high-protein chickpeas with curry spices, nutritional yeast, tomato, and coconut milk. Finish with chili and coriander and serve with basmati rice and naan for a delicious meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Chickpea-Coconut Curry Bowl

Sapana Chandra Try this high protein chickpea and broccoli bowl for dinner

This curry bowl with chickpeas and coconut sauce pairs beautifully with coriander, lime, and some rice. This recipe by Sapana Chandra is high in protein and includes some broccoli for extra nutrition. Whip this bowl up for dinner, or take it to work.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced Thai Green Curry Chickpea Stew

Natalie Naturally Chickpeas add valuable protein and make this a filling dish

Next up is Natalie Penny’s Thai green curry and spiced chickpea stew. This vibrant green curry uses typical Thai spices like cardamom, ginger, garlic, and lime. Spinach makes the sauce green, and coriander and basil add herbiness on top.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut And Peanut Butter Curry With Chickpeas

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

This loaded coconut and peanut curry is a must-try for a nutrient and protein-dense dinner. The recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl makes a rich peanut and coconut curry sauce to cook chickpeas, kale, sweet potato, peppers, and more. Have it with some brown rice and enjoy the layers of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Chickpea, Coconut, And Cauliflower Curry

The Experiment This protein-packed curry is a great weekend treat

Melissa King’s protein-rich vegan chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry is a wholesome meal with snow peas, kale, chickpeas, and onion paired with coconut milk and curry broth. This dish can be made on the stove or in a slow cooker for a cozy weekend meal.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-Baked Butter Chickpeas

Katy Beskow This recipe includes sultanas and mango chutney that pairs well with the coconut milk base

The last dish on this list is by Katy Beskow and is another twist on Butter Chicken, this time oven-baking chickpeas with potatoes and cauliflower in a vegan tomato sauce. This curry is best served with sultanas and mango chutney.

Find the recipe here.

