How To Make This High Protein Vegan Rice Power Bowl

Nutritious, high-protein meal planning will save you time and effort during the week. Having a recipe you can batch cook while still getting all your necessary vitamins and nutrients in is a great way to start the week. This vegan rice power bowl by Roni’s Kitchen helps you do just that. This power bowl is easy to make and is packed with plant protein and flavorful vegetables. It’s the perfect addition to your meal planning. Enjoy it at lunch or dinner, and be sure not to skip out on the flavor when prepping.

Key ingredients in this dish are tofu, red cabbage, avocado, brown rice, carrot, bell pepper, and cucumber. It also contains a tasty peanut sauce. However, you can easily make this dish nut-free by replacing the peanut butter with sunflower seed butter. You can also make this dish gluten-free by using gluten-free soy sauce.

Benefits of brown rice include its fiber and magnesium-rich nutritional profile, which will balance the healthy fats and proteins in this power bowl. Most importantly, this dish is flavorful, which means you won’t get bored, and you’ll eat something healthy and balanced.

Vegan rice power bowl

There are no restrictions with this vegan rice power bowl. Get creative with the veggies or use what you have in your fridge to make meal planning convenient for you. Add extra vegetables like cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and radishes. However you choose to put this power bowl together, just make sure it's suited to your tastes. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the rice ⅔ cup dry brown rice

1⅓ cup water For the ginger-tamari tofu 1 tbsp oil

200 grams firm tofu diced

1 tbsp fresh minced ginger

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce For the peanut sauce ½ cup natural smooth peanut butter or use sunflower seed butter

⅓ cup warm water

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp cane sugar

A pinch of chili flakes optional For the fresh veggies ½ cup red cabbage thinly sliced

1 mini cucumber sliced

1 carrot shredded or peeled into ribbons

½ bell pepper thinly sliced To serve 2 tbsp cilantro

2 tsp black sesame seeds

1 avocado sliced Instructions For the rice In a small saucepan, bring rice and water to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 30-35 minutes until all the water is absorbed. For the ginger-tamari tofu Heat up a medium pan on medium heat.

Add oil and allow it to warm up.

Add tofu and ginger, and sear on medium heat for 5 minutes, making sure to mix it so it doesn’t burn.

Add tamari/soy sauce and chili flakes, reduce the heat and cook on low heat for 3 more minutes. For the peanut sauce Place all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well into a creamy texture. To assemble In two bowls, layer rice, fresh vegetables, ginger-tamari tofu, cilantro, black sesame seeds, avocado, and peanut sauce.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

