11 Vegan Packed Lunches To Take To The Office

If you’re stuck in a rut with your office packed lunches, you may be looking for some fresh ideas to make your lunch break more enjoyable. Many of us make the mistake of preparing the same old boring sandwich or salad day after day, but there are a wide range of vegan office packed lunch ideas that are tasty, nutritious, and easy to prepare ahead of time.

Sandwiches are the most obvious choice for an office packed lunch. These are often made with meat, dairy, eggs, or a combination of all three – but they are now easier than ever to make plant-based. On this list, you’ll find sandwiches made from a wide range of wholesome plant-based ingredients, like apple, chickpea, and tempeh. Pasta salads are also an easy vegan office packed lunch to prepare in advance. You can use pretty much any veggies you have on hand for these, and the following recipes will show you how to make vegan takes on Greek and caesar pasta salads. Also on this list, you’ll find salad jars, chopped salads, and lots and lots of beans.

Vegan office packed lunches

All of the following lunches can be made in advance and keep well in the fridge. They feature a wide range of veggies and vegan proteins that can suit pretty much any mood you’re in. Feel free to chop, change, and add additional ingredients if you wish, and you can also use up any leftover veggies you have for most of them. Enjoy!

Greek-inspired jarred salad

Natlicious Food Jarred salads are easy to assemble

Traditional Greek salads tend to include dairy in the form of feta, but there are now countless vegan alternatives to this popular cheese you can use. Vegan feta is often easy to find in grocery stores and supermarkets, or you can even make your own using one of the many vegan feta recipes available. This salad, which comes from Natlicious Food, also uses ingredients like millet, chickpeas, cucumber, kalamata olives, and red onion.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein couscous salad jar

FitGreenMind These salad jars look and taste great

Jarred salads are a bit of a running theme on this list – and for good reason. They are straightforward to prepare in advance, store well in the fridge, and can easily be moved into a tupperware box to be transported to work if you prefer. This creation, which comes from FitGreenMind, features wholesome ingredients like pearl couscous, red pepper, hummus, and some harissa for spice. It’s packed with protein from the tofu, and you can use pretty much any salad items you have in your fridge.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Pack this apple and chickpea salad sandwich in your lunchbox this week

Apple and chickpea aren’t the most obvious pairing in the world, but trust us – you’ll come back to this vegan sandwich again and again. It comes from Kiki Nelson’s cookbook Plantifully Simple, and is a great alternative to a chicken salad sandwich. You’ll need ingredients like celery, coconut yogurt, and red onion, alongside the apple and chickpea, and it’s best served on some whole grain bread.

Find the recipe here.

Bean, orzo, and pesto salad

Plant Baes Pesto, beans, and pasta are a match made in heaven

If you’re feeling particularly productive this Sunday, you could try meal-prepping for the entire week with this bean, orzo, and pesto salad. It comes from Plant Baes, and is protein-rich and packed with nutritious veggies. The vegan feta is a must here, giving it a wonderful tangy flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Bánh mì mason jar salad

Kris Carr Up your packed lunch game with these gorgeous Bahn Mi mason jar salads

The final jarred salad on this list is Vietnamese-inspired, and the dressing brings this salad to new heights. It features tasty cupboard-friendly ingredients, including rice vinegar, olive oil, and coconut oil. Tofu and quinoa bring the protein, while veggies like carrots, spring onions, and radishes provide extra nutrition. This salad comes from Kris Carr.

Find the recipe here.

Greek pasta salad

Rachel Steenland Pasta salads are often naturally vegan

Most of us will be familiar with Greek salad – but have you ever considered adding pasta into the mix? That’s exactly what The Garden Party did with this creation. By adding in your favorite pasta, this Greek salad becomes a hearty and substantial meal that’ll keep you full for the working day. As well as the pasta, you’ll find classic ingredients like olive oil, oregano, kalamata olives, and plant-based feta.

Find the recipe here.

BBQ tempeh and apple slaw sandwich

Happy Skin Kitchen Tempeh is packed with protein and a great alternative to meat

Of all the vegan sandwich ingredients, tempeh may be one you’re less familiar with. A staple in Indonesian cuisine, tempeh is relatively harder to find in the UK and USA – but it’s been skyrocketing in popularity in recent months. Packed with protein and great for gut health, the fermented soy product works very well in this sandwich. Its savory taste is complemented by the sweetness of the apple, and this sandwich has all the makings of a classic.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar pasta salad

Rebecca Hincke Pasta makes this Caesar salad even more filling

Another classic salad made even better by pasta. This recipe, which comes from Rebecca Hincke’s book The Vegan Pasta Cookbook, features a homemade vegan caesar dressing. Traditional caesar salads tend to be heavy on animal products, with the dressing usually containing ingredients like mayonnaise, anchovies, and parmesan. This version, however, uses cashews for its creaminess, along with the likes of miso, mustard, and almond parm.

Find the recipe here.

BBQ chickpea chopped salad

Ari Brown Try this eye-catching BBQ chickpea chopped salad, it’s high protein and made with hempseed ranch

This incredible salad tastes as good as it looks. It comes from Danielle Brown’s cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen, and features a wide range of colorful and nutritious vegan ingredients. The secret ingredient in this salad is the crushed corn chips, which gives it a great crunch. Chickpeas bring a good dose of plant protein, and we bet this incredible hemp dressing will become a staple in your kitchen.

Find the recipe here.

Three bean salad

Dreena Burton Served with a tangy dressing and mixed with sweet apple pieces, this three bean salad is great for summer

Three bean salads are a classic vegan lunch, and this one features a combination of chickpeas, kidney beans, and black beans. It comes from Dreena Burton’s Let Them Eat Vegan cookbook, and requires just a few simple ingredients. The flavor comes from a combo of maple syrup, mustard, sea salt, pepper, garlic, and apple cider vinegar, as well as some thoughtfully chosen vegetables.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil salad

The Garden Party Lentils are packed with plant protein and fiber

Another classic vegan lunch, this lentil salad is a perfect lunch for the warmer months. It features fresh salad like tomato, cucumber, and peppers, alongside a very simple but very tasty dressing consisting of mustard, olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. This is another The Garden Party creation.

Find the recipe here.

