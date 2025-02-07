X
Vegan Chickpea-Coconut Curry Bowl

Make this warming bowl when you want something cozy and filling

a bowl of warming chickpea coconut curry with cilantro and lime Try this high protein chickpea and broccoli bowl for dinner - Media Credit: Sapana Chandra
The vegan chickpea-coconut curry bowl from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra is a nutrient-dense meal packed with plant-based protein and fiber. Chickpeas provide a great source of protein and keep you full for longer. They also contain essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Broccoli adds fiber, vitamin C, and folic acid, making this dish both nourishing and satisfying.

Coconut milk gives the curry a creamy texture, while curry powder and cayenne pepper add warmth and depth. This dish is comforting but still light, making it great for any season. The balance of protein, healthy fats, and fiber makes it a good option for lunch or dinner. Serve it over white or brown rice, depending on your preference. Brown rice adds extra fiber, while white rice keeps it light. Fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime brighten the flavors.

Warming chickpea-coconut curry bowl

This bowl is a healthy and comforting dinner option. With warming curry spices and creamy coconut milk you'll feel cozy eating it on cold evenings.
a bowl of warming chickpea coconut curry with cilantro and lime
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

Chickpea-coconut curry
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 1 cup diced tomato
  • ½ cup diced yellow onion
  • 2 cups cooked chickpeas
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 12-ounce can full-fat coconut milk
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For serving
  • 2 cups cooked white or brown rice
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ medium lime halved

Instructions

  • Prepare the chickpea curry. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the oil.
  • Add the tomato and onion and cook for about 3 minutes, until the onion is translucent, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the chickpeas, broccoli, coconut milk, cilantro, curry powder, garlic, cayenne, salt, and black pepper.
  • Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer the curry for about 25 minutes.
  • Assemble each bowl with half of the rice, chickpea curry, and cilantro. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra. Sasquatch Books. 2019.

The Author

Sapana Chandra

SAPANA CHANDRA is the proud voice behind Real + Vibrant (https://realandvibrant.com/), a growing healthy lifestyle business. She is a holistic health coach, cookbook author, and certified plant-based cook. Sapana aims to change her audience's attitude towards food with her selection of simple, healthy, mostly plant-based, home-cooked recipes. Sapana has been featured in Seattle Refined, King5 New Day Northwest, Purewow, Brides, Alive Health Magazine, VegNews Magazine, Elephant Journal, Clean Eating Magazine, Thrive Magazine, MANTRA Health + Yoga. Her photos have been featured by major social media accounts, including Whole Foods, Food52, Cooking Light, FeedFeed, Food Glooby, Thoughtfully, SELF, West Elm, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her food photos have appeared on Daily Elite, Huffington Post, USA Today, Little Things, Healthyish, and many other blogs.

