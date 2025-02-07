The vegan chickpea-coconut curry bowl from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra is a nutrient-dense meal packed with plant-based protein and fiber. Chickpeas provide a great source of protein and keep you full for longer. They also contain essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Broccoli adds fiber, vitamin C, and folic acid, making this dish both nourishing and satisfying.

Coconut milk gives the curry a creamy texture, while curry powder and cayenne pepper add warmth and depth. This dish is comforting but still light, making it great for any season. The balance of protein, healthy fats, and fiber makes it a good option for lunch or dinner. Serve it over white or brown rice, depending on your preference. Brown rice adds extra fiber, while white rice keeps it light. Fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime brighten the flavors.

Warming chickpea-coconut curry bowl

This bowl is a healthy and comforting dinner option. With warming curry spices and creamy coconut milk you'll feel cozy eating it on cold evenings. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Chickpea-coconut curry 1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 cup diced tomato

½ cup diced yellow onion

2 cups cooked chickpeas

2 cups broccoli florets

1 12-ounce can full-fat coconut milk

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 clove garlic minced

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper For serving 2 cups cooked white or brown rice

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ medium lime halved Instructions Prepare the chickpea curry. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the oil.

Add the tomato and onion and cook for about 3 minutes, until the onion is translucent, stirring occasionally.

Add the chickpeas, broccoli, coconut milk, cilantro, curry powder, garlic, cayenne, salt, and black pepper.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer the curry for about 25 minutes.

Assemble each bowl with half of the rice, chickpea curry, and cilantro. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra. Sasquatch Books. 2019.

