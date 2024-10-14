X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make A Vegan Autumn ‘Everything Bowl’

For a full taste of fall, try this autumn everything bowl

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of an autumn everything bowl with yogurt beet sauce This autumn everything bowl is packed with all the seasonal nutrients you need - Media Credit: Isa Chandra Moskowitz
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s autumn everything bowl with beet yogurt sauce from I Can Cook Vegan is a perfect fall meal. This bowl combines roasted butternut squash, smoky tempeh bacon, steamed kale, quinoa, and lentils, making it a protein-rich, nutrient-packed dish.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings

Tempeh provides plant-based protein, while kale is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. Quinoa adds a complete protein, and the toasted hazelnuts contribute healthy fats and a satisfying crunch. The real highlight is the roasted beet yogurt sauce, made from beets, coconut yogurt, fresh ginger, and balsamic vinegar.

This vibrant sauce ties all the elements together, adding a creamy, tangy flavor. The combination of warm lentils, quinoa, and roasted vegetables makes this bowl hearty and filling, yet still packed with wholesome ingredients that nourish and satisfy during the cooler months. It’s perfect for meal prepping or serving as a standout fall dinner.

Read more: Kale Is One Of The Best Foods We Can Eat – 10 Recipes To Try

Autumn everything bowl

For a fully-loaded autumnal meal, try this autumn everything bowl with beet yogurt sauce. It has many nutritious elements such as beet yogurt sauce, butternut squash, steamed kale, quinoa, lentils, and tempeh bacon.
a picture of an autumn everything bowl with yogurt beet sauce
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

For the roasted beet yogurt sauce
  • ½ pound (225 g) beets
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 cups (470 g )unsweetened plain coconut yogurt
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) balsamic vinegar
For the butternut squash
  • 1 pound (455 g) butternut squash, chopped into medium dice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
For the steamed kale
  • 8 ounces (225 g) kale leaves
To assemble
  • 3 cups (605 g) cooked
  • quinoa warmed
  • 2 cups (395 g) cooked
  • lentils warmed
  • Tempeh bacon of your choice
  • ½ cup (70 g) hazelnuts, toasted

Instructions

  • Make the roasted beets: Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Wrap the unpeeled whole beets in aluminum foil and place them on a baking sheet. Roast until tender, 45 to 70 minutes, depending on the size of the beets.
  • Make the butternut squash: In the last 20 minutes of roasting the beets, line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the butternut with the olive oil and a pinch of salt. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once, until tender. Remove from the oven.
  • Make the roasted beet yogurt sauce: Peel the beets when cool enough to touch. Place them in ice water if necessary. In a blender, pulse the ginger to mince. Add the beets, yogurt, and balsamic vinegar and continue to pulse, stopping to scrape the sides of the blender to get everything in, until completely smooth.
  • Make the kale: Set up a steamer. Steam the kale with a pinch of salt for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender.
  • To assemble the bowls, toss together the warmed lentils and quinoa and scoop them into bowls. Add the steamed kale and scatter on the butternut. Top with the tempeh bacon. Drizzle on the roasted beet yogurt sauce and sprinkle with the hazelnuts.

Isa Chandra Moskowitz, I Can Cook Vegan (Abrams, 29.10.19, £25.00) © 2019 Isa Chandra Moskowitz Illustrations © 2019 Lucy Sherston.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Tagged

beetroot

butternut squash

high protein

kale

quinoa

recipes

tempeh

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Isa Chandra Moskowitz is the bestselling author of Isa Does It, Veganomicon, Vegan with a Vengeance, and many more. She is the chef and owner of the restaurant Modern Love, which has locations in both Brooklyn and Omaha. Moskowitz resides in Brooklyn, New York.

More by Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active