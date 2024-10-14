How To Make A Vegan Autumn ‘Everything Bowl’

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s autumn everything bowl with beet yogurt sauce from I Can Cook Vegan is a perfect fall meal. This bowl combines roasted butternut squash, smoky tempeh bacon, steamed kale, quinoa, and lentils, making it a protein-rich, nutrient-packed dish.

Tempeh provides plant-based protein, while kale is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. Quinoa adds a complete protein, and the toasted hazelnuts contribute healthy fats and a satisfying crunch. The real highlight is the roasted beet yogurt sauce, made from beets, coconut yogurt, fresh ginger, and balsamic vinegar.

This vibrant sauce ties all the elements together, adding a creamy, tangy flavor. The combination of warm lentils, quinoa, and roasted vegetables makes this bowl hearty and filling, yet still packed with wholesome ingredients that nourish and satisfy during the cooler months. It’s perfect for meal prepping or serving as a standout fall dinner.

Autumn everything bowl

For a fully-loaded autumnal meal, try this autumn everything bowl with beet yogurt sauce. It has many nutritious elements such as beet yogurt sauce, butternut squash, steamed kale, quinoa, lentils, and tempeh bacon. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the roasted beet yogurt sauce ½ pound (225 g) beets

1 tbsp chopped fresh ginger

2 cups (470 g )unsweetened plain coconut yogurt

¼ cup (60 ml) balsamic vinegar For the butternut squash 1 pound (455 g) butternut squash, chopped into medium dice

2 tbsp olive oil For the steamed kale 8 ounces (225 g) kale leaves To assemble 3 cups (605 g) cooked

quinoa warmed

2 cups (395 g) cooked

lentils warmed

Tempeh bacon of your choice

½ cup (70 g) hazelnuts, toasted Instructions Make the roasted beets: Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Wrap the unpeeled whole beets in aluminum foil and place them on a baking sheet. Roast until tender, 45 to 70 minutes, depending on the size of the beets.

Make the butternut squash: In the last 20 minutes of roasting the beets, line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the butternut with the olive oil and a pinch of salt. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once, until tender. Remove from the oven.

Make the roasted beet yogurt sauce: Peel the beets when cool enough to touch. Place them in ice water if necessary. In a blender, pulse the ginger to mince. Add the beets, yogurt, and balsamic vinegar and continue to pulse, stopping to scrape the sides of the blender to get everything in, until completely smooth.

Make the kale: Set up a steamer. Steam the kale with a pinch of salt for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender.

To assemble the bowls, toss together the warmed lentils and quinoa and scoop them into bowls. Add the steamed kale and scatter on the butternut. Top with the tempeh bacon. Drizzle on the roasted beet yogurt sauce and sprinkle with the hazelnuts.

Isa Chandra Moskowitz, I Can Cook Vegan (Abrams, 29.10.19, £25.00) © 2019 Isa Chandra Moskowitz Illustrations © 2019 Lucy Sherston.

