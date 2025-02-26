7 Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Dinners

These easy vegan sheet pan dinners are a game-changer for anyone looking to enjoy a quick, healthy meal without the fuss. These one-pan wonders are perfect for busy weeknights when you want something tasty but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen. With just one pan to clean, they make dinner time simple and stress-free.

Sheet pan meals are versatile, allowing you to mix and match your favorite veggies and proteins. You can toss in veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, or sweet potatoes, and pair them with proteins like chickpeas, tofu, or tempeh. The beauty of sheet pan cooking is that you can let the oven do the work, while you focus on other things. Plus, roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, and when combined with spices or sauces, they become incredibly flavorful.

Whether you’re craving something savory, spicy, or comforting, these easy vegan sheet pan dinners have got you covered. You can customize them to fit your tastes and dietary needs. These meals are not only healthy and filling but also packed with nutrients, making them a great option for anyone looking to enjoy a balanced, plant-based meal. If you’re short on time but still want a wholesome meal, sheet pan dinners are the perfect solution.

Sheet pan gnocchi alla norma

Elaine Skiadas This sheet pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights

Elaine Skiadas’ sheet pan gnocchi alla norma is full of Italian flavors. It uses basil, tomatoes, and eggplant alongside tasty gnocchi. To make the dish extra delicious, you can customize it with other vegetables or add some vegan cheese. This dish also goes great with tofu or other plant proteins.

Easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu

Rise Shine Cook This recipe is so simple and tasty

This easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu bake by Rise Shine Cook is high in plant protein and easy to make. Plus, it only takes 35 minutes from start to finish. The recipe uses a tasty tahini or peanut butter sauce, which pairs well with the broccoli and tofu.

Italian veggie sheet bake

Lucy Hosier Add chickpeas or beans to your sheet bake for added protein

Lucy Hosier’s Italian veggie sheet bake is an easy dinner with Italian flavors. The dish is completely plant-based. The recipe uses zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, tomatoes, and olives to make a vibrant tray bake.

Spiced roasted squash

Joe Woodhouse Pomegranate molasses is a Middle Eastern pomegranate concentrate similar to balsamic vinegar

This spiced roasted squash with pomegranate molasses and pistachios is a flavorful sheet pan recipe. It’s made with winter vegetables, a tahini sauce, pistachios, and pomegranate molasses. Chewy dates add to the roasted vegetables’ caramelized flavor, making it a must-try. The recipe comes from Christina Soteriou.

15-minute vegan sheet pan gnocchi

Kris Karr Gnocchi is a great comfort food dish

Kris Carr‘s 15-minute sheet pan gnocchi is a simple dinner dish made with kale and mushrooms. The gnocchi is flavored with mustard and balsamic vinegar, which makes it zingy and light. Enjoy this with extra plant protein for a more filling meal.

Vegan chickpea traybake

Romy London Enjoy this punchy traybake with crusty bread

Romy London‘s zesty chickpea traybake is high in protein and full of lemon. Tender stem broccoli is used alongside a zesty coriander drizzle and a tomato confit. Try this traybake with some crusty bread or your favorite side.

Vegan curry cauliflower bake

David and Stephen Flynn This cauliflower bake is perfect for the winter months

Finally, this vegan curry cauliflower bake by The Happy Pear is the last sheet pan dish on this list. The bake is full of protein thanks to the black beans and vegan sausages. There is also sweet potato and butternut for fiber and sweetness. It’s topped with a coconut curry sauce and baked in the oven.

