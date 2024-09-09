Protein-Packed Bowl With Black Beans And Tofu

Are you looking for a gluten-free, protein-packed bowl for lunch or after a workout? This BOSH! recipe is exactly what you need. It’s loaded with nutrient-dense vegetables, black beans, tofu, and quinoa, making it both delicious and satisfying. The quinoa provides a complete plant protein, offering all nine essential amino acids your body needs to recover and stay energized.

In addition to the quinoa, the black beans and tofu in this bowl bring their own benefits. Black beans are rich in fiber and plant-based protein, promoting healthy digestion and helping to keep you full longer. Tofu, another excellent vegan source of protein, is also packed with calcium and iron, making it a powerhouse ingredient for vegans. Together, these ingredients create a protein-rich meal that helps with muscle recovery, making it ideal after a workout.

Protein packed bowl

This protein packed bowl is full of tasty plant-based ingredients including black beans, smoky tofu, cabbage, and quinoa served with a tahini dressing. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the black beans 1 small onion

2 cloves of garlic

2 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 400 g tin of black beans

1 tbsp cacao powder

Vegetable oil For the tahini dressing 60 ml runny tahini

40 ml cold water

½ lime

Sea salt flakes For the smoked tofu 280 g smoked tofu

Vegetable oil For the white cabbage ¼ white cabbage

½ lime

Sea salt

Fresh coriander For the bowl 1 packet of cooked quinoa

Pickled red onion Instructions Make the black beans Peel and finely chop the onion.

Put the pan onto a medium heat and add 1 tbsp oil. Add the onion with a big pinch of salt and fry for 4-5 minutes, until soft. Peel and chop the garlic, add to the pan with the coriander, chili and cinnamon and fry for 2 minutes until fragrant.

Pour the beans with their liquid into the pan. Stir through the cacao powder. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes until thickened and saucy. If it gets too thick, add a splash of water. Prepare the cabbage Shred the cabbage and add to a mixing bowl with the juice from ½ lime and a big pinch of flakey salt. Massage the cabbage for a couple of minutes to soften it.

Roughly chop the coriander and stir it through the cabbage. Taste and season to perfection. Prepare the tofu Cut the tofu into 2cm cubes.

Put a pan onto high heat and add 1 tbsp oil. Once hot, fry the tofu for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crunchy round the edges. Make the tahini dressing Add the tahini to a bowl, squeeze in the juice from ½ lime, then add the water in batches, whisking well with as much water as necessary to get a thick cream consistency. Season with a big pinch of sea salt. Assemble the bowl Cook the quinoa as per instructions on the packet.

Divide the quinoa between the bowls and top with the tofu, black beans, cabbage, pickled onions. Drizzle over the tahini and finish with more coriander.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. Find the original here.

