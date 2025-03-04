8 High Protein Tofu Curry Recipes

These high protein tofu curry recipes are a fantastic protein-packed option for any vegan looking to enjoy a filling meal. As a versatile ingredient, tofu takes on the flavors of whatever it’s cooked with, making it perfect for a variety of dishes, including curries. Whether you’re craving a rich and creamy curry or something lighter, tofu works beautifully in both.

Tofu is full of plant-based protein, making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their protein intake. You can also experiment with different types of curries, from a classic butter tofu curry to a more unique roasted tomato and tofu curry.

The best part about tofu is how easy it is to customize. You can bake, fry, or scramble it, and it’ll always absorb the delicious curry flavors. Tofu curries are simple, full of flavor, and a great way to enjoy a plant-based meal.

Butter tofu curry

Olive Wood Vegan This creamy and rich authentic North Indian curry is a simple dinner

The first recipe on this list comes from Olive Wood Vegan. It is a vegan twist on North Indian curry. This simple dish is rich and tomatoey, which pairs well with the firm tofu. Tofu is the main ingredient, but peas are also added. Serve with basmati rice or naan, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan palak paneer

Nassima Rothacker Spinach and tofu add heaps of protein into this curry

Annie Rigg‘s vegan palak paneer uses high-protein tofu instead of paneer. The recipe is simple. It uses blanched and pureed spinach with green chili, garlic, and ginger as the sauce and is excellent with flatbreads or rice.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy roasted tomato tofu curry

Haarala Hamilton Tomato and coconut milk pair well with curry spices

Next is this creamy roasted tomato tofu curry by Calum Harris. It’s a wholesome curry made in under an hour with coconut milk, miso, curry spice, onion, and tomato. This creamy curry makes a great weeknight meal with chili crisp oil and lime, adding layers to the flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Pālak tofu

Sheil Shukla This high-protein curry looks and tastes amazing

Dr. Sheil Shukla‘s pālak tofu is spicy and comforting. Based on the classic Indian dish, it uses spinach, garlic, ginger, and warm spices to make a gravy. Try this dish with roti, paratha, or plain rice. Be sure to add lots of garlic for an extra-flavorful curry.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter tofu curry

BOSH This curry uses tofu puffs

BOSH!‘s version of vegan butter tofu curry takes only 30 minutes to make and uses passata, coconut or oat cream, firm tofu, and curry seasonings. The tofu used in this dish is deep-fried and adds a fun texture to the curry. Serve with some rice, lime, green chili, and coriander.

Find the recipe here.

Spinach, tomato, and tofu curry

Samantha Jones Photography Spinach is an affordable source of plant protein

This protein-packed spinach, tomato, and tofu curry by Rose Wyles uses spinach, plant-based cream, tomato, red chili, and onion to make the curry sauce. Cook the tofu in the sauce and top it with some lemon juice and coriander. Serve with brown rice.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy spinach and crispy tofu curry

Sasha Gill This creamy, protein-packed curry is completely vegan

Sasha Gill‘s creamy spinach and crispy tofu curry uses nutritional yeast, red chili, and curry spices to season the spinach. Next, you blend up the spinach and boil it in a saucepan. To give a paneer-like taste, tofu is also coated in nutritional yeast and is fried. It’s best with warm with some vegan yogurt, shredded ginger, and lime.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan malai kofta

Crow Moon Kitchen Add this creamy, vegan malai kofta to your weeknight meal rotation

The last recipe on the list is Crow Moon Kitchen‘s 30-minute malai kofta. This version uses tofu, potato, carrot, and sweet peas as the main ingredients. The gravy contains curry spices, tomato, green chili, ginger, and garlic in a coconut base. Try this high-protein take on the classic dish as is or with a side.

Find the recipe here.

