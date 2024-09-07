BOSH!’s speedy squash bowl is a great recipe for using what you already have in the fridge. This recipe is not only quick to prepare but is perfect for colder days and well into winter. To make this super simple plant-based dinner, you’ll need a few hearty ingredients for a satisfying, warm, and healthy meal.

The dish combines roasted vegetables like butternut squash, a winter squash with bright orange flesh. The mild and slightly sweet vegetable is full of fiber, vitamins A and C, magnesium, and calcium, making butternut a nutritious and tasty addition to your vegan meal.

The inclusion of protein-rich, gluten-free quinoa balances this meal and makes it more filling. The rest of the ingredients include cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, onion, and rose harissa paste, amongst other additions. You’ll want to add this speedy 35-minute meal to your dinner roster, especially after a long day at work or post-workout.

Speedy squash bowl

As summer ends and fall approaches, vegans definitely want a quick and easy meal that offers a comforting yet nutritious feel. This speedy squash bowl does just that, and it's completely gluten-free. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the squash 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Ras El Hanout

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

600 g butternut squash

½ tsp pepper

1 medium red onion For the quinoa 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp rose harissa paste

10 g parsley

10 cherry tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

1 x 250g bag of pre-cooked quinoa

Salt & pepper to taste To serve 1 tbsp rose harissa paste

Big handful of sprouted seeds

50 g hummus Instructions Prepare the squash Peel the squash and cut into 2cm pieces.

Peel the onion and cut into quarters.

Add the squash and red onions to a baking tray, drizzle the olive oil, sprinkle over the ras-el-hanout, smoked paprika, salt and pepper, stir everything together to coat, put the tray in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Prepare the quinoa When the squash is halfway cooked, prepare the quinoa.

Halve the cherry tomatoes.

Core the pepper and dice.

Pick the parsley leaves.

Warm the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Add the tomatoes and red pepper to the pan and stir for 2-3 minutes.

Add the rose harissa to the pan and stir for 1 minute.

Add the quinoa to the pan, season and stir to combine, coat and cook through.

Add the parsley and stir to combine. Plate up and serve Mix the hummus and harissa together and season with a little salt and pepper.

Spoon the quinoa into bowls, top with the squash and red onion, spoon on the hummus, top with the sprouted seeds and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. Find the original here.

