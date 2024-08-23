What’s better than a gluten-free, nut-free, plant protein-rich power bowl? This vegan quinoa power bowl recipe from Roni’s Kitchen covers all your bases. It’s nutrient-dense, filling, and tasty. Plus, you can make this recipe in big batches for meal prep. It’s great to eat during any season, and it packs in a wide variety of nutritious vegan ingredients.

Here’s what makes this recipe special. Quinoa, a seed and a superfood, has plenty of benefits. Firstly, it’s high in plant protein, can keep you fuller for longer, has decent fiber content, and is also a complete protein. Other ingredients in this dish include cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, chickpeas, and a tahini lemon sauce.

Broccoli is a protein-rich vegetable, and chickpeas are well-known for their lovely texture and protein content. The additional vegetables and seasonings make this vegan quinoa power bowl to die for. This dish is abundantly tasty, topped with chopped parsley and sesame seeds, drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and filled with cooked tomato, olive oil, sea salt, and more.

Vegan quinoa power bowl

This high-protein gluten-free vegan quinoa power bowl is great for dinner or lunch. It's easy to prepare and is packed with nutrients. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the quinoa ⅔ cup dry quinoa

1 cup water For the roasted veggies 1 cup cauliflower florets

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup mushrooms cut into quarters

1 cup cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground pepper For the spiced chickpeas 1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground pepper For the tahini lemon sauce ¼ cup tahini

⅓ cup water

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1 small garlic clove minced

¼ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp ground pepper To serve 2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tsp sesame seeds Instructions For the quinoa In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup water to a boil.

Add the quinoa and stir.

Reduce the heat, cover with a lid, and simmer for 15 minutes.

For the roasted veggies

Preheat oven to 400°f.

Place vegetables on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and bake for 30 minutes. For the spiced chickpeas Heat up a medium pan on medium heat.

Add oil and allow it to warm up.

Add chickpeas and spices.

Mix well.

Sear on medium-high heat for 5 minutes , making sure to mix so it doesn’t burn. For the tahini lemon sauce Process all ingredients in a blender or with a whisk, into a creamy texture. To assemble In two bowls, layer; quinoa, roasted vegetables, spiced chickpeas, parsley, sesame seeds, and tahini-lemon sauce.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

