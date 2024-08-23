X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Quinoa Power Bowl

Looking for a gluten-free, high-high protein power bowl? Try this vegan quinoa recipe

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a gluten-free, high-protein, vegan quinoa power bowl with roasted veggies, quinoa, and chickpeas Try this tasty and nutrient-dense power bowl and get your protein in - Media Credit: Roni Zaide
What’s better than a gluten-free, nut-free, plant protein-rich power bowl? This vegan quinoa power bowl recipe from Roni’s Kitchen covers all your bases. It’s nutrient-dense, filling, and tasty. Plus, you can make this recipe in big batches for meal prep. It’s great to eat during any season, and it packs in a wide variety of nutritious vegan ingredients.

Here’s what makes this recipe special. Quinoa, a seed and a superfood, has plenty of benefits. Firstly, it’s high in plant protein, can keep you fuller for longer, has decent fiber content, and is also a complete protein. Other ingredients in this dish include cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, chickpeas, and a tahini lemon sauce.

Broccoli is a protein-rich vegetable, and chickpeas are well-known for their lovely texture and protein content. The additional vegetables and seasonings make this vegan quinoa power bowl to die for. This dish is abundantly tasty, topped with chopped parsley and sesame seeds, drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and filled with cooked tomato, olive oil, sea salt, and more.

Vegan quinoa power bowl

This high-protein gluten-free vegan quinoa power bowl is great for dinner or lunch. It's easy to prepare and is packed with nutrients.
a picture of a gluten-free, high-protein, vegan quinoa power bowl with roasted veggies, quinoa, and chickpeas
No ratings yet
Duration1 hour 5 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

For the quinoa
  • cup dry quinoa
  • 1 cup water
For the roasted veggies
  • 1 cup cauliflower florets
  • 1 cup broccoli florets
  • 1 cup mushrooms cut into quarters
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp ground pepper
For the spiced chickpeas
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp ground pepper
For the tahini lemon sauce
  • ¼ cup tahini
  • cup water
  • tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 small garlic clove minced
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • tsp ground pepper
To serve
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 2 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions

For the quinoa

  • In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup water to a boil.
  • Add the quinoa and stir.
  • Reduce the heat, cover with a lid, and simmer for 15 minutes.
  • For the roasted veggies
  • Preheat oven to 400°f.
  • Place vegetables on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and bake for 30 minutes.

For the spiced chickpeas

  • Heat up a medium pan on medium heat.
  • Add oil and allow it to warm up.
  • Add chickpeas and spices.
  • Mix well.
  • Sear on medium-high heat for 5 minutes , making sure to mix so it doesn’t burn.

For the tahini lemon sauce

  • Process all ingredients in a blender or with a whisk, into a creamy texture.

To assemble

  • In two bowls, layer; quinoa, roasted vegetables, spiced chickpeas, parsley, sesame seeds, and tahini-lemon sauce.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s KitchenYou can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

The Author

Roni Zaide

Roni Zaide, cookbook author and cooking class instructor at Roni's Kitchen. On her 11th birthday, Roni decided to become a vegetarian. Years later she made the transition to a full vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Roni loves to share her passion for delicious, healthy eats through a variety of plant-based cooking classes. Roni shares step by step, easy-to-follow, mouth-watering recipes from around the world. Roni is the author of a vegan cookbook - "Roni's Kitchen - Recipes from my food journeys around the world", and is currently working on her second cookbook - "Food Therapy" - that will be published in November 2024.

