The vegan warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra is a balanced meal with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. This bowl combines roasted cauliflower, quinoa, black beans, kale, and avocado, making it both nourishing and tasty. Cauliflower, the centerpiece of this dish, is available year-round but peaks in the fall. It has a mild taste that absorbs flavors well, pairing perfectly with basil pesto and crunchy pistachios.

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all essential amino acids in equal amounts. It also provides fiber, making it a great base for plant-based meals. Black beans add extra protein and fiber, helping to keep you full. Kale brings vitamins and minerals, while avocado provides healthy fats. The pistachios add crunch and more plant-based protein.

This bowl is ideal for lunch or dinner. It’s a great way to eat a variety of whole foods in one meal. The roasted cauliflower and warm quinoa make it comforting, especially in cooler months. You can prep ingredients in advance for a quick meal during a busy week. Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or just need a simple, nutritious meal, this bowl is a great choice.

Try this filling and nutritious bowl made with a creamy basil pesto and pistachios. The black beans, quinoa, and kale make this bowl high in plant protein. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Ingredients Roasted Cauliflower

4 cups cauliflower florets

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 clove garlic minced

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper For serving 2 cups kale stemmed and finely chopped

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of sea salt

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup cooked black beans

1 medium avocado sliced

¼ cup toasted pistachios roughly chopped

½ cup creamy basil pesto recipe below Creamy basil pesto 1 cup fresh basil leaves

½ avocado

¼ cup raw pine nuts

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper Instructions For the bowl Prepare the cauliflower. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium bowl, toss the cauliflower, avocado oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Spread the cauliflower florets in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Roast for 30 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they start to brown.

Massage the kale and cabbage with the olive oil and salt for a couple minutes by hand until they’re shiny and soft.

Assemble each bowl with half of the roasted cauliflower, kale and cabbage, quinoa, black beans, avocado, and pistachios. Drizzle with the dressing. For the creamy basil pesto In a food processor, combine the basil, avocado, pine nuts, olive oil, water, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pulse for about 2 minutes, until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra. Sasquatch Books. 2019.

