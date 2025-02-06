X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Warming Cauliflower And Quinoa Bowl

This cauliflower and quinoa bowl is a well-rounded meal perfect for a high protein dinner

By

2 Minutes Read

a warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl with avocado, black beans, basil pesto, and cauliflower Need a healthy and tasty meal? This bowl has you covered - Media Credit: Sapana Chandra
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

The vegan warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra is a balanced meal with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. This bowl combines roasted cauliflower, quinoa, black beans, kale, and avocado, making it both nourishing and tasty. Cauliflower, the centerpiece of this dish, is available year-round but peaks in the fall. It has a mild taste that absorbs flavors well, pairing perfectly with basil pesto and crunchy pistachios.

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all essential amino acids in equal amounts. It also provides fiber, making it a great base for plant-based meals. Black beans add extra protein and fiber, helping to keep you full. Kale brings vitamins and minerals, while avocado provides healthy fats. The pistachios add crunch and more plant-based protein.

This bowl is ideal for lunch or dinner. It’s a great way to eat a variety of whole foods in one meal. The roasted cauliflower and warm quinoa make it comforting, especially in cooler months. You can prep ingredients in advance for a quick meal during a busy week. Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or just need a simple, nutritious meal, this bowl is a great choice.

Read more: This Protein-Packed Creamy Bean Bake Is Completely Vegan

Warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl

Try this filling and nutritious bowl made with a creamy basil pesto and pistachios. The black beans, quinoa, and kale make this bowl high in plant protein.
a warming cauliflower and quinoa bowl with avocado, black beans, basil pesto, and cauliflower
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

Ingredients
  • Roasted Cauliflower
  • 4 cups cauliflower florets
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For serving
  • 2 cups kale stemmed and finely chopped
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup cooked black beans
  • 1 medium avocado sliced
  • ¼ cup toasted pistachios roughly chopped
  • ½ cup creamy basil pesto recipe below
Creamy basil pesto
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • ½ avocado
  • ¼ cup raw pine nuts
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

For the bowl

  • Prepare the cauliflower. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium bowl, toss the cauliflower, avocado oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Spread the cauliflower florets in a single layer on a baking sheet.
  • Roast for 30 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they start to brown.
  • Massage the kale and cabbage with the olive oil and salt for a couple minutes by hand until they’re shiny and soft.
  • Assemble each bowl with half of the roasted cauliflower, kale and cabbage, quinoa, black beans, avocado, and pistachios. Drizzle with the dressing.

For the creamy basil pesto

  • In a food processor, combine the basil, avocado, pine nuts, olive oil, water, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pulse for about 2 minutes, until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra. Sasquatch Books. 2019.

Read more: Sheet Pan Gnocchi Alla Norma

Tagged

avocado

black beans

cauliflower

high protein

pesto

quinoa

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Sapana Chandra

SAPANA CHANDRA is the proud voice behind Real + Vibrant (https://realandvibrant.com/), a growing healthy lifestyle business. She is a holistic health coach, cookbook author, and certified plant-based cook. Sapana aims to change her audience's attitude towards food with her selection of simple, healthy, mostly plant-based, home-cooked recipes. Sapana has been featured in Seattle Refined, King5 New Day Northwest, Purewow, Brides, Alive Health Magazine, VegNews Magazine, Elephant Journal, Clean Eating Magazine, Thrive Magazine, MANTRA Health + Yoga. Her photos have been featured by major social media accounts, including Whole Foods, Food52, Cooking Light, FeedFeed, Food Glooby, Thoughtfully, SELF, West Elm, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her food photos have appeared on Daily Elite, Huffington Post, USA Today, Little Things, Healthyish, and many other blogs.

More by Sapana Chandra

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active