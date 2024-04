There’s nothing better than a comforting soup recipe, and this green minestrone made with a pistachio pesto is a great one to try.

The developers at BOSH! have created a delightful spring version of the classic Minestrone full of garden peas, mangetout, baby spinach and filling Orzo pasta. The emphasis on green here is only improved by adding a homemade pistachio pesto and a zesty twist of lemon to showcase the start of a vibrant spring season.

Why minestrone?

The classic Italian soup is quite ingenious in its design. You can tailor your minestrone to your flavor palate or whatever you have in your kitchen at home, making it an excellent choice for plant-based enthusiasts looking for a simple yet nutritious meal.

This green minestrone adds plenty of nutrient-rich vegetables like green beans, mangetout, and protein-packed peas and spinach. Adding a homemade pistachio pesto also elevates this dish, as pistachios are full of benefits.

Pistachios are having their moment in vegan cooking, they’re rich in a variety of nutrients such as vitamin B6 and potassium, as well as fiber, good fats, and protein.

Green minestrone with pistachio pesto recipe

This spring take on the classic minestrone is packed with nutrients and incredibly simple and quick to make. Enjoy all things green and top it off with shavings of plant-based parmesan and chili flakes for an added kick. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the pesto 25 grams mint

25 grams parsley

50 grams pistachios

100 ml extra virgin olive oil

2 tsbp nutritional yeast

1 lemon

Pinch of salt For the base 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

1 celery stick

2 cloves of garlic

¼ tsp chili flakes

170 grams orzo

1½ litres vegetable stock

200 grams green beans

100 grams mangetout

150 grams frozen peas

200 grams baby spinach

1 carrot

1 lemon To serve 50 grams plant-based parmesan Instructions Prep the vegetables Dice the onion and thin slice the celery.

Grate the garlic.

Trim and roughly chop the green beans.

Trim the mangetout.

Peel the carrot into ribbons.

Juice the lemon. Make the pesto Pick the mint and parsley leaves.

Zest and juice the lemon.

Place all the pesto ingredients in a blender and blend into a chunky pesto.

Season to taste with salt. Make the base Heat the olive oil in a deep pan over a medium heat.

Add the onion and celery and cook for 8 minutes until softened.

Add the garlic and fry for few minutes.

Pour in the vegetable stock and bring to a simmer.

Add the orzo and cook for 5 minutes then add the green beans, mangetout and peas and cook for another 5 minutes until the vegetables are cooked.

Stir through the carrot ribbons and spinach to wilt.

Season to taste with the lemon. Finish and serve Finely grate the parmesan.

Divide the minestrone between bowls.

Swirl through the pesto and finish with the parmesan to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

