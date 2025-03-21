These vegan spring recipes make the most of the season’s freshest produce, from tender asparagus and peppery radishes to sweet peas and vibrant rhubarb. As the weather warms, it’s the perfect time to enjoy lighter meals that highlight crisp greens, bright citrus, and earthy root vegetables. Whether you’re craving a refreshing salad, a creamy beetroot pasta, or a comforting spring ramen, there are plenty of plant-based options to explore.

With markets full of seasonal vegetables, now is the time to embrace fresh flavors and simple, nourishing meals. Crisp salads, herb-packed mains, and bright, tangy desserts make the most of spring’s natural variety. These recipes work for any occasion, from quick lunches to weekend gatherings. Here are 10 vegan spring recipes to try.

Asparagus pasta

Natlicious Food This vegan pasta recipe makes for a great midweek meal

This recipe by Natlicious Food uses asparagus and vegan cheese to make an easy, comforting, and fresh pasta. Nutritional yeast, lemon, and vegan pesto make the dish bright and cheesy, while pepper, garlic, and chili top it off for a great variety of flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa and cherry salad

Makini Howell This salad is sweet, tangy, and spicy

Makini Howell’s quinoa-millet and cherry salad is perfect for spring and full of protein. Sweet cherries work well with red onion, lime, and jalapeño. The salad is topped with almonds, mint, and cilantro. It’s a naturally gluten-free salad ideal for spring BBQs or picnics.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute creamy beetroot pasta

Natlicious Food This beetroot pasta is ready in minutes

This effortless beetroot pasta is finished in just 10 minutes. This Natlicious Food recipe is perfect for busy spring days. This simple pasta dish uses blended beetroot and cashews to make a dairy-free creamy sauce. Garlic, nutritional yeast, herbs, and olive oil add flavor and help coat the pasta. Use any pasta you like with this dish, and enjoy the leftovers the next day.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan asparagus tart

Natlicious Food Manifest that Springtime feeling with asparagus, lemon, and dill

A vegan asparagus tart is perfect for a spring lunch when hosting friends. The recipe from Natlicious Food only needs eight ingredients and 30 minutes to make. This tart looks as good as it tastes with springtime flavors like dill, lemon, and arugula. The tart also uses vegan cream cheese and ready-rolled puff pastry to add a creaminess and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan halloumi and pistachio salad

BOSH! It’s possible to make a vegan halloumi alternative at home

This halloumi and pistachio salad from BOSH! is entirely vegan and uses firm tofu with nutritional yeast to make the halloumi. Quinoa adds more protein, and the salad uses fresh flavors from cherry tomatoes, pistachios, pomegranate seeds, cucumber, mint, and lemon to make a vibrant dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lentil salad

Eva Kolenko The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils

Jeanine Donofrio’s vegan lentil salad is a must-try this spring. This lemony lentil salad is perfect for meal prep, and it’s easy to make. Mini cucumbers, watermelon radish, mint, and snap peas make up the veggies in this salad. Green lentils are paired with a green tahini dressing made of parsley, tahini, lemon, tarragon, and other ingredients for extra flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan tortellini soup with lemon peel broth

Jeanine Donofrio This soup is a great comfort food dish if you’re feeling under the weather

This tortellini soup with lemon peel broth is just what you need when spring is still a bit chilly. Jeanine Donofrio’s brothy soup is full of lemon and uses spinach, peas, and vegan tortellini of your choice. This simple dish is well-flavored with chili, basil, and homemade lemon peel broth.

Find the recipe here.

Upside-down rhubarb coconut cake

Romy London Decorate the top of your cake with coconut flakes and whipped coconut cream

Next is a dessert by Romy London that makes for an excellent spring dessert. This upside-down rhubarb coconut cake is pretty and tasty and takes only 45 minutes to make. After making the coconut and lemon sponge, you’ll decorate the cake with slices of fresh rhubarb and some sugar before finishing off with toasted coconut and whipped coconut cream.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan caramelized veg and feta pie

BOSH! All these asparagus recipes are completely free from animal products

Try this vegan caramelized veg and feta pie from BOSH! for an attractive lunch centerpiece. This recipe uses silken tofu to make this vegan cheese pie with spinach and leeks. The filling is topped with asparagus, basil, and plant-based burrata to combine all the flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Spring miso ramen bowl

Kris Carr There’s nothing better than a ramen bowl filled with veggies

The last dish on this list of vegan spring recipes is this spring miso ramen bowl, which is gluten-free and vegan. It comes from Kris Carr and is an excellentt combination of spring veggies and a traditional ramen base. Mushrooms and tofu add plant protein, while the peas, snap peas, baby greens, and scallions add freshness.

Find the recipe here.

