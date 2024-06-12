McDonald’s Launches New Vegan Ice Cream

McDonald’s has announced the launch of a new dairy-free ice cream-style frozen dessert.

The Vegan Scoop is available in two flavors, Choco and Strawberry, and both have been certified as vegan by The Vegetarian Society. The product has been described as “smooth and creamy,” and it costs £1.59 for a tub.

The fast food chain has also introduced another dessert named “McFreezy,” a frozen iced product made from fruit puree. It’s available in both Mango & Pineapple and Orange flavors, and is also vegan-friendly.

Where can you buy the new McDonald’s vegan desserts?

Currently, the Vegan Scoop is only available at a select few McDonald’s restaurants in the North West of England. Both flavors will be at 52 branches in total, in areas including Manchester, Rochdale, Stockport, Ardwick, Bury, Denton, and Ashton-Under-Lyne.

The full list of McDonald’s restaurants offering the new vegan dessert is below:

Oldham – High Street Oldham – Huddersfield Road Elk Mill Retail Park Ardwick Debdale Park Denton Bury Ashton-Under-Lyne Middleton Failsworth Snipe Retail Park Harpurhey Rochdale Sandbrook Park Rochdale – Kingsway Retail Park Chadderton – Jardine Way Manchester – Sports City Manchester Openshaw Manchester – Oxford Street Manchester – Baguley Manchester – St Anns Square Manchester – Arndale Food Chain Manchester – Oxford Road Manchester- Piccadilly Gardens Manchester Fort Ashton Moss Mottram Stockport Stockport Hazelgrove Stockport Forum Stockport – Heaton Chapel Stockport – Sandy Lane Altrincham Retail Park Urmston Pendlebury Trafford Centre – The Orient Salford Salford – Regent Road Wythenshaw Civic Centre Manchester Salford Rialto Eccles – West One ASDA Trafford Park Stretford Fallowfield Chorlton-Cum-Hardy Princess Parkway ASDA Hulme Baguley Del Kit Whitefield Radcliffe Pilsworth Bredbury Glossop – Wrens Nest Retail

McFreezy can be found in 187 restaurants in the North West, as well as the Republic of Ireland.

Both items are available for a trial run at present, and they can be bought from June 12 until September 3. If the trial run is a success, they may roll out to other restaurants nationwide in 2025.

What else is vegan at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s UK already offers a number of vegan options on its menu. It’s perhaps best known for the McPlant, which it launched back in 2021. The burger features a Beyond vegan patty, egg-free mayo, and dairy-free cheese. Other options include the Vegetable Deluxe, Veggie Dippers, and A spicy veggie wrap. Unlike in some countries, the McDonald’s fries in the UK are vegan-friendly.

