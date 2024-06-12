X
McDonald’s Launches New Vegan Ice Cream

The frozen dessert is available at selected stores in the UK

Two new flavors of McDonald's vegan ice cream from the vegan menu McDonald's has expanded its vegan menu - Media Credit: Adobe Stock/McDonald's

McDonald’s has announced the launch of a new dairy-free ice cream-style frozen dessert.

The Vegan Scoop is available in two flavors, Choco and Strawberry, and both have been certified as vegan by The Vegetarian Society. The product has been described as “smooth and creamy,” and it costs £1.59 for a tub.

The fast food chain has also introduced another dessert named “McFreezy,” a frozen iced product made from fruit puree. It’s available in both Mango & Pineapple and Orange flavors, and is also vegan-friendly.

Where can you buy the new McDonald’s vegan desserts? 

The outside of vegan-friendly fast food chain McDonald's
framarzo – stock.adobe.com McDonald’s has been expanding its vegan range in recent years

Currently, the Vegan Scoop is only available at a select few McDonald’s restaurants in the North West of England. Both flavors will be at 52 branches in total, in areas including Manchester, Rochdale, Stockport, Ardwick, Bury, Denton, and Ashton-Under-Lyne.

The full list of McDonald’s restaurants offering the new vegan dessert is below:

  1. Oldham – High Street
  2. Oldham – Huddersfield Road
  3. Elk Mill Retail Park
  4. Ardwick
  5. Debdale Park
  6. Denton
  7. Bury
  8. Ashton-Under-Lyne
  9. Middleton
  10. Failsworth
  11. Snipe Retail Park
  12. Harpurhey
  13. Rochdale Sandbrook Park
  14. Rochdale – Kingsway Retail Park
  15. Chadderton – Jardine Way
  16. Manchester – Sports City
  17. Manchester Openshaw
  18. Manchester – Oxford Street
  19. Manchester – Baguley
  20. Manchester – St Anns Square
  21. Manchester – Arndale Food Chain
  22. Manchester – Oxford Road
  23. Manchester- Piccadilly Gardens
  24. Manchester Fort
  25. Ashton Moss
  26. Mottram
  27. Stockport
  28. Stockport Hazelgrove
  29. Stockport Forum
  30. Stockport – Heaton Chapel
  31. Stockport – Sandy Lane
  32. Altrincham Retail Park
  33. Urmston
  34. Pendlebury
  35. Trafford Centre – The Orient
  36. Salford
  37. Salford – Regent Road
  38. Wythenshaw Civic Centre
  39. Manchester Salford Rialto
  40. Eccles – West One
  41. ASDA Trafford Park
  42. Stretford
  43. Fallowfield
  44. Chorlton-Cum-Hardy
  45. Princess Parkway
  46. ASDA Hulme
  47. Baguley Del Kit
  48. Whitefield
  49. Radcliffe
  50. Pilsworth
  51. Bredbury
  52. Glossop – Wrens Nest Retail

McFreezy can be found in 187 restaurants in the North West, as well as the Republic of Ireland. 

Both items are available for a trial run at present, and they can be bought from June 12 until September 3. If the trial run is a success, they may roll out to other restaurants nationwide in 2025. 

What else is vegan at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s UK already offers a number of vegan options on its menu. It’s perhaps best known for the McPlant, which it launched back in 2021. The burger features a Beyond vegan patty, egg-free mayo, and dairy-free cheese. Other options include the Vegetable Deluxe, Veggie Dippers, and A spicy veggie wrap. Unlike in some countries, the McDonald’s fries in the UK are vegan-friendly

