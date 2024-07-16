Try This Vegan Pear And Pistachio Pizza

Going plant-based absolutely does not mean having to miss out on pizza – there are a whole host of vegan pizza recipes that are perfect for every taste.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

Traditional pizza recipes are heavy on dairy, and many incorporate various meats as well. But vegan pizzas can be just as diverse as non-vegan versions – all you have to do is substitute the animal products.

The below recipe, which comes from Nuts & Twigs, uses dairy-free mozzarella in place of animal cheese. It also features a homemade pistachio pesto alongside onion, pear, and arugula. You also have the option of adding maple syrup or balsamic glaze, which takes the flavor of this pizza to new heights.

Read more: You Can Make This Oil-Free Vegan Mayo At Home Using Cashews

Pear and pistachio pizza

Are you ready to change up your pizza toppings? Our Vegan Pistachio Pesto Pizza is here to rescue you from pizza monotony. With pistachio pesto, caramelized onions, creamy vegan mozzarella, pear slices, fresh arugula, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze, this flavor-packed pizza is a must-try. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 8 slices Ingredients 2 vegan pizza crust

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium yellow onion, sliced thin

1 batch of pistachio pesto

1 Bosc pear, thinly sliced*

1 cup arugula

½ cup cup of vegan mozzarella

½ cup crushed roasted and salted pistachios, soaked for 10-15 minutes

Drizzle of maple syrup or balsamic glaze Instructions Prepare : Preheat the oven to 475°F (250°C). Soak the pistachios in warm water for 15 minutes while you prepare the following.

Caramelize Onions : Add two to three tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a medium pan. Cook onions, stirring frequently, for 10 – 15 minutes until they begin to caramelize and turn golden.

Pesto : Make this easy 5-minute : Make this easy 5-minute pistachio pesto in a food processor while cooking onions.

Assemble and Bake : Prepare the pizza crust by lightly brushing the top of the crust with oil. Spread pesto evenly over the crust. Top with caramelized onions, arugula, pears, and vegan mozzarella. Place on a pizza pan, baking sheet, or for a crisper crust directly on oven rack or stone, and bake for 10 minutes until the edges begin to golden.

Remove the pizza from the oven and top with soaked and drained crushed pistachios and some balsamic glaze or maple syrup. You can also top it with some fresh basil leaves. Serve immediately. *For pizza, the best types of pears are Bartlett, Bosc, or Anjou. These varieties are firm enough to hold their shape when baked yet juicy and sweet enough to complement the other flavors on this pizza. Use ripe but not overly ripe pears.

This recipe was republished with permission from Nuts & Twigs. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: How To Construct The Perfect Vegan Salad