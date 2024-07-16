X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try This Vegan Pear And Pistachio Pizza

There's no need for pizzas to contain dairy - as this flavorful vegan recipe proves

A vegan pistachio and pear pizza made to a plant-based recipe This vegan pizza recipe is a real crowdpleaser - Media Credit: Nuts & Twigs
Going plant-based absolutely does not mean having to miss out on pizza – there are a whole host of vegan pizza recipes that are perfect for every taste.

Traditional pizza recipes are heavy on dairy, and many incorporate various meats as well. But vegan pizzas can be just as diverse as non-vegan versions – all you have to do is substitute the animal products.

The below recipe, which comes from Nuts & Twigs, uses dairy-free mozzarella in place of animal cheese. It also features a homemade pistachio pesto alongside onion, pear, and arugula. You also have the option of adding maple syrup or balsamic glaze, which takes the flavor of this pizza to new heights.

Pear and pistachio pizza

Are you ready to change up your pizza toppings? Our Vegan Pistachio Pesto Pizza is here to rescue you from pizza monotony. With pistachio pesto, caramelized onions, creamy vegan mozzarella, pear slices, fresh arugula, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze, this flavor-packed pizza is a must-try.
A vegan pistachio and pear pizza made to a plant-based recipe
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings8 slices

Ingredients

  • 2 vegan pizza crust
  • 2-3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 medium yellow onion, sliced thin
  • 1 batch of pistachio pesto
  • 1 Bosc pear, thinly sliced*
  • 1 cup arugula
  • ½ cup cup of vegan mozzarella
  • ½ cup crushed roasted and salted pistachios, soaked for 10-15 minutes
  • Drizzle of maple syrup or balsamic glaze

Instructions

  • Prepare: Preheat the oven to 475°F (250°C).  Soak the pistachios in warm water for 15 minutes while you prepare the following.
  • Caramelize Onions: Add two to three tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a medium pan. Cook onions, stirring frequently, for 10 – 15 minutes until they begin to caramelize and turn golden.
  • Pesto: Make this easy 5-minute pistachio pesto in a food processor while cooking onions.
  • Assemble and Bake: Prepare the pizza crust by lightly brushing the top of the crust with oil. Spread pesto evenly over the crust. Top with caramelized onions, arugula, pears, and vegan mozzarella. Place on a pizza pan, baking sheet, or for a crisper crust directly on oven rack or stone, and bake for 10 minutes until the edges begin to golden.
  • Remove the pizza from the oven and top with soaked and drained crushed pistachios and some balsamic glaze or maple syrup. You can also top it with some fresh basil leaves. Serve immediately.
*For pizza, the best types of pears are Bartlett, Bosc, or Anjou. These varieties are firm enough to hold their shape when baked yet juicy and sweet enough to complement the other flavors on this pizza. Use ripe but not overly ripe pears.

This recipe was republished with permission from Nuts & Twigs. You can view the original recipe here.

comfort food

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

The Author

Regina Pearce

Regina Pearce is the creator behind Nuts & Twigs, a recipe site featuring delicious vegan dishes. She has spent over 25 years weaving the richness of plant-based living into the fabric of family life. Through raising a family, she's honed the craft of transforming comforting classics, wholesome meals, and kid-friendly favorites into plant-based meals everyone loves. At Nuts & Twigs, the philosophy is simple: it's about making plants the centerpiece of family dining, proving that plant-based meals can become the heart and soul of every family's kitchen.

More by Regina Pearce

