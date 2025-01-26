Spiced Roasted Squash With Pomegranate Molasses & Pistachios

This spiced roasted squash and chickpea tray bake is a cozy, gluten-free winter meal that’s packed with flavor. Butternut squash is the star ingredient. This winter squash is rich in vitamins C and A, supporting your immune system and skin health. Chickpeas add a boost of plant-based protein and fiber, making this dish filling and nutritious.

Flavors take center stage in this recipe, with a mix of cumin, fennel, mustard seeds, and smoked paprika providing warmth and depth. Pomegranate molasses adds a tangy sweetness, while pistachios and Medjool dates bring crunch and a hint of natural sweetness. A drizzle of tahini finishes it off with creamy, nutty goodness.

This gluten-free dish, great with couscous, rice, or bulgur, comes from Christina Soteriou’s new vegan cookbook Big Veg Energy. It’s easy to make and a great choice for family dinners or a vibrant dish to impress at gatherings. If you’re looking for a simple yet flavor-packed way to showcase seasonal ingredients, this recipe delivers.

Spiced roasted squash

Butternut is an amazing winter vegetable that is so easy to pair with bright and bold flavors. Nutty tahini and pistachios blend beautifully with tangy pomegranate molasses and chewy dates. Enjoy as is or with a grain of your choice. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 2 to 4 Ingredients 1 Large butternut squash about 1.5kg

2×400 G Tins of chickpeas

4 TBSP Cumin seeds

2 TBSP Fennel seeds

2 TBSP Yellow mustard seeds

2 TSP Coriander seeds

2 TSP Smoked paprika

2 TBSP Sesame seeds

1 TBSP Flaky sea salt plus extra to serve

4 TBSP Olive oil plus extra to serve

35 G Pistachios

Handful of flat-leaf parsley

3–4 Medjool dates

4 TBSP Tahini

2 TBSP Pomegranate molasses

Zest and juice of 1 lemon Instructions Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan.

Halve the squash lengthways (no need to peel). Scoop out the seeds and then quarter each half lengthways, so you have eight long pieces. Cut each piece into 2–3cm chunks.

Drain and rinse the chickpeas and pat them dry with a clean tea towel, removing any skins that come loose.

Add the squash chunks and chickpeas to a large baking tray (use two trays if it looks overcrowded –they need space to cook or they will become mushy).

Lightly grind all the spices using a pestle and mortar or spice grinder, keeping some intact. You could even leave them all intact if you like; this will give a chunky texture and pops of flavor. Add the spices to a bowl and mix in the sesame seeds, salt and olive oil.

Tip the spice mix into the tray(s) with the chickpeas and squash and mix very well, making sure everything is evenly coated. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes, then toss and bake for another 15–18 minutes until the chickpeas are slightly crispy and the squash is tender inside and starting to crisp at the edges.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the pistachios and parsley. Remove the stones from the dates and tear them into large pieces.

Once the squash is cooked, remove the tray from the oven and scatter over the pistachios and dates, then return to the oven for another 2–3 minutes.

Drizzle over the tahini and pomegranate molasses, along with some more olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Add the lemon zest and juice, and scatter over the parsley to finish. Serve.

Big Veg Energy by Christina Soteriou (Ebury Press, £26), Photography by Joe Woodhouse.

