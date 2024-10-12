These Pistachio Energy Balls Are A Great Post-Workout Snack

Energy balls are an increasingly popular snack, but they can be costly to buy from supermarkets. The good news is, though, that they’re surprisingly easy to make at home. Here’s how to make pistachio energy balls.

Pistachio energy balls are an excellent post-workout snack due to their nutrient-dense composition, particularly in protein and healthy fats. The below recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, uses a variety of nuts, including cashews, almonds, and pistachio paste. Pistachios contain carbohydrates that are slowly digested, preventing blood sugar crashes and keeping energy levels stable post-workout. The fiber in pistachios further aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.

This vegan recipe requires just a handful of ingredients, and it couldn’t be easier to make at home. These energy balls can be stored in the fridge for up to 10 days, meaning they’re perfect for making ahead of time.

These pistachio energy balls are delicious, super easy to make, and will keep you going for hours as they make the perfect grab and go snack! No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 9 balls Ingredients 100 g nuts (I used raw cashews and almonds)

200 g medjool dates (pitted)

1 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp pistachio paste Instructions Add the nut in a pan, and toast them for a couple of minutes on a medium heat. This will give depth of flavour.

In a food processor, add the toasted nuts and blend and until they are nicely crashed.

Then add the pitted dates and cocoa powder and blend for few minutes. The mixture is ready when it sticks together.

Take a tablespoon of the mixture into your palms and shape it into a ball, continue until you have used all the mixture.

Then, using your fingers, make a crater on each ball, that will hold the pistachio paste.

Divide the pistachio paste into the craters and fold them back into balls.

Store in a container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

