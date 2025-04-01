X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

5 Vegan Cabbage Recipes

Cabbage is a hugely underrated vegetable - here are some great recipes to try

By

4 Minutes Read

buttery charred cabbage in spiced tomatoes with tahini for vegan cabbage recipes These cabbage recipes are full of fiber and great all week round - Media Credit: Nisha Vora

These vegan cabbage recipes are a great way to add flavor, texture, and nutrition to your meals. Cabbage is a versatile, affordable vegetable that works in a wide range of dishes. It’s rich in vitamins C and K and high in fiber, making it a great addition to any plant-based diet.

People have been eating cabbage for thousands of years. It’s popular in cuisines all over the world, from Eastern European stews to Asian stir-fries and fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut. In vegan cooking, cabbage plays well in both cooked and raw dishes. You can braise it until tender, char it for a smoky flavor, grill it in thick slabs, steam it for a softer bite, or even boil it for soups and stuffed rolls.

It’s an easy vegetable to work with, and it keeps well in the fridge — great for weekly meal planning. Whether you’re cooking red, green, savoy, or hispi cabbage, it offers something different every time.

Let’s dive into these five vegan cabbage recipes and get inspired to cook with this humble, hearty veg.

Read more: 11 Brain-Boosting Vegan Recipes

Red cabbage with apple

Braised red cabbage with vegan sausages and mashed potato for vegan cabbage recipes
JAZZ Apples This red cabbage dish has comforting fall flavors

The first recipe on this list is this braised red cabbage with apple. It’s perfect for Thanksgiving, but that shouldn’t stop you from making it whenever you feel like it. Slow-cooked cabbage is paired with apple, red onion, and cinnamon for a sweet and savory flavor. Add sweet potato mash, vegan sausages, and greens to complete the meal.

Find the recipe here.

Cabbage and walnut lasagna

a baked cabbage and walnut lasagna in a dish with basil on top
Romy London With nutritious add-ins like walnuts and cabbage, this lasagna is next level

Romy London’s cabbage and walnut lasagna is a great way to use the veg in a comforting classic. Savoy cabbage is part of the layers, along with the lentil tomato sauce, pasta sheets, and vegan mozzarella. Top with basil and vegan Parmesan, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Charred cabbage in spiced tomatoes with tahini

a picture of buttery charred cabbage in spiced tomatoes with tahini
Nisha Vora An indulgent plant-based dinner

Nisha Vora’s buttery charred cabbage in spiced tomatoes with tahini is caramelized, tangy goodness. Char cabbage on a skillet and make your tahini sauce with lemon and maple syrup. Add the tomato to your pan and cook the sauce while adding the cabbage wedges to the pan. This makes the dish flavorful, smoky, tangy, and creamy all in one.

Find the recipe here.

Seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans

a plate of seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans with coconut yogurt dressing
Romy London Cabbage and beans are a match made in heaven

This seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans is another Romy London recipe, and it’s ready in 30 minutes. The cabbage is smoky and tangy and the butter beans are spicy and tomatoey. Add some panko breadcrumbs for crunch, and finish with coconut yogurt and herbs for a flavorful weeknight dish.

Find the recipe here.

Baked hispi cabbage in smokey tomatoes & tahini

hispi cabbage in smokey tomatoes and tahini for vegan cabbage recipes
Rebel Recipes These small cabbages are fantastic seared

The last recipe on this list is Rebel Recipe’s hispi cabbage in smokey tomatoes and tahini. You bake this dish and add cabbage to a smokey tomato sauce. Once done, add a tasty tahini dressing and finish with some herbs.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 3 Vegan Pasta Bake Ideas

Tagged

beans

cabbage

comfort food

harissa

high protein

recipes

sweet potato

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active