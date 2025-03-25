X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make Vegan Pistachio Milk

Bored of oat milk? Give this homemade pistachio milk a try

a picture of a bottle of perfect pistachio milk with s glass, cheesecloth, and whole pistachio nuts If you're a fan of almond, soy, or macadamia milk, you'll love this pistachio milk - Media Credit: Kristin Teig
Remy Morimoto Park’s pistachio milk from her cookbook Sesame. Soy. Spice. is a fresh take on homemade plant milk — and it’s a delicious one. With just a few ingredients, this creamy, naturally green plant-based milk is perfect for lattes, cereal, or sipping with cookies.

As more people move away from dairy, plant milks have become a kitchen staple. While almond and oat milk tend to get most of the attention, pistachios make a great alternative. They’re rich, slightly sweet, and full of healthy fats, which gives the milk a smooth, velvety texture. Pistachio milk also has a subtle nutty flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes.

This recipe uses toasted and soaked pistachios, vanilla, and just a pinch of salt — plus sweetener if you like. It’s easy to make and lasts in the fridge for up to a week. Removing the pistachio skins gives it an extra vibrant green hue, but that’s optional. Whether you’re trying new milk options or just love pistachios, this is a great recipe to have on hand.

Pistachio milk

Having a new plant milk recipe on hand is a great way to switch up coffees, cereals, and even baking. Try this perfect pistachio milk for a change of pace.
a picture of a bottle of perfect pistachio milk with s glass, cheesecloth, and whole pistachio nuts
No ratings yet
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shelled pistachios
  • 3 cups filtered water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Sweetener of your choice optional

Instructions

  • Toast the pistachios in a dry pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly golden, shaking constantly to avoid burning. Transfer to a medium bowl of cool water and soak for at least 3 hours, or up to overnight.
  • Drain the pistachios. In a blender, combine the pistachios, filtered water, vanilla bean paste, and salt and blend until smooth.
  • Strain the milk through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag. Sweeten to taste, if desired, then store the milk in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

Excerpted from Sesame, Soy, Spice: 90 Asian-ish Vegan and Gluten-free Recipes to Reconnect, Root, and Restore © 2024 by Remy Morimoto Park. Photography © 2024 by Kristin Teig. Reproduced by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

The Author

Remy Morimoto Park

Remy Morimoto Park is a vegan and gluten-free recipe developer and health and wellness content creator. Originally from New Jersey, she has lived in New York, Shanghai, Taipei, and Bangkok and shares vibrant plant-based recipes, taking inspiration from her three cultures—Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese—and all the countries she’s lived in. She is a certified yoga and meditation teacher and holistic nutritionist, and her work has been featured by publications and outlets such as Shape, British Vogue, BuzzFeed, Elle Vietnam, CBS News, and ABC News. She lives in Los Angeles.

