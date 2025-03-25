How To Make Vegan Pistachio Milk

Remy Morimoto Park’s pistachio milk from her cookbook Sesame. Soy. Spice. is a fresh take on homemade plant milk — and it’s a delicious one. With just a few ingredients, this creamy, naturally green plant-based milk is perfect for lattes, cereal, or sipping with cookies.

As more people move away from dairy, plant milks have become a kitchen staple. While almond and oat milk tend to get most of the attention, pistachios make a great alternative. They’re rich, slightly sweet, and full of healthy fats, which gives the milk a smooth, velvety texture. Pistachio milk also has a subtle nutty flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes.

This recipe uses toasted and soaked pistachios, vanilla, and just a pinch of salt — plus sweetener if you like. It’s easy to make and lasts in the fridge for up to a week. Removing the pistachio skins gives it an extra vibrant green hue, but that’s optional. Whether you’re trying new milk options or just love pistachios, this is a great recipe to have on hand.

Pistachio milk

Having a new plant milk recipe on hand is a great way to switch up coffees, cereals, and even baking. Try this perfect pistachio milk for a change of pace. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 cup shelled pistachios

3 cups filtered water

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Pinch of kosher salt

Sweetener of your choice optional Instructions Toast the pistachios in a dry pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly golden, shaking constantly to avoid burning. Transfer to a medium bowl of cool water and soak for at least 3 hours, or up to overnight.

Drain the pistachios. In a blender, combine the pistachios, filtered water, vanilla bean paste, and salt and blend until smooth.

Strain the milk through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag. Sweeten to taste, if desired, then store the milk in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

Excerpted from Sesame, Soy, Spice: 90 Asian-ish Vegan and Gluten-free Recipes to Reconnect, Root, and Restore © 2024 by Remy Morimoto Park. Photography © 2024 by Kristin Teig. Reproduced by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

