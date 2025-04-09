10 Vegan Spring Lunch Ideas

These vegan spring lunch ideas are all about fresh flavors, light meals, and colorful ingredients. When the weather warms up, you want something that feels bright but still fills you up. Think crisp salads with seasonal veg, herby grain bowls, open-faced sandwiches, or quick noodle dishes with zingy dressings. Spring is the perfect time to bring in ingredients like asparagus, peas, radishes, leafy greens, strawberries, and fresh herbs.

There’s no one way to do a plant-based spring lunch. Some days you might want something light and crunchy, like a salad or wrap. Other days call for warm bowls, stuffed veggies, or a quick stir-fry with a kick. You can keep things simple or dress them up – spring gives you the flexibility to do both. These kinds of meals are great for picnics, lunch breaks, or casual outdoor get-togethers.

This list is full of easy, flavorful ideas to help you make the most of the season. Whether you’re after something refreshing or something cozy, we’ve got a mix of recipes that bring all the spring vibes.

Lasagna roll ups

Lauren Volo These high protein pasta pockets are great for lunch or dinner

The first of our vegan spring lunch ideas is this recipe from Halle Burns. These high-protein lasagna roll-ups are a lighter twist on the classic dish. Sheets of lasagna are filled and rolled to make these tasty bites. Inside each roll-up is lentil ground “beef,” spinach, homemade everything seasoning, and a kale pesto crumble.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta

Natlicious Food These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch

Natlicious Food’s quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta is a great spring lunch. Tomatoes are stuffed with a simple but tasty quinoa mix with plant-based mince. It’s easy to make and doesn’t take too long to roast in the oven. Give it a try with your favorite vegan feta.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry quinoa salad

Jillian Glenn This nutritious strawberry salad is an excellent plant-based lunch

Next on the list is a high-protein strawberry quinoa salad perfect for warmer weather. This lunch uses quinoa, chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, and strawberries. Spinach and cucumber add some freshness, and the white balsamic vinaigrette brings everything together. This Jillian Glen recipe is easy and great for meal prepping.

Find the recipe here.

Pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula

Makini Howell Plums add a tangy sweetness to this vegan pizza

Makini Howell’s vegan pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula is sweet, tangy, and herby. It uses soy ricotta, pesto, plums, and arugula for a flavorful and refreshing lunchtime pizza. You can use store-bought pizza dough and sub in any homemade elements with your favorite vegan versions to make this dish an easy meal.

Find the recipe here.

Deconstructed sushi bowl

Sapana Chandra Add tofu for an extra protein boost in this vegan bowl

A deconstructed sushi bowl is just what you need for a fresh and fun lunch. Sapana Chandra’s vegan sushi bowl uses mango, edamame, avocado, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, and a sriracha dressing to make a tasty meal. To finish the dish off, add some sesame seeds, green onion, and nori strips.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy rice salad with crunchy vegetables

Yuki Sugiura You can easily make this meal more filling by adding plant protein to the rice salad

Denai Moore’s easy crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables takes only 20 minutes to prepare, making it perfect for a speedy lunch. It consists of cooked rice, kale, scallions, asparagus, and cashews. Top the rice salad with an easy dressing of lime and agave, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili

British Leeks Leeks add a unique flavor to this chili tofu stir fry

Try this crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili. It takes only 20 minutes to make and uses some seasonal ingredients. Leeks, radishes, chilis, lime, sesame, and ginger are cooked with tofu in sesame oil, tamari, and mirin to create this dish. Pair it with udon or wheat noodles, toss it all together, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

Catherine Perez This chickpea filling is great for meal prep

Catherine Perez’s peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich takes only 10 minutes to make. This high-protein sandwich recipe is perfect for packed lunches and quick meals. It uses chickpeas, miso, peanut butter, sriracha, and vinegar for the filling. Mash the filling, add some sesame seeds, and make the sandwich. Use lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, and cilantro to finish the sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Naked niçoise salad

Jenné Claiborne This salad is perfect for the warmer months

A vegan niçoise salad is perfect for spring. This version of the classic comes from Jenné Claiborne and uses heaps of tasty veggies and legumes to make a sharing salad. Multi-colored potatoes, asparagus, tomatoes, lettuce, radicchio, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, olives, capers, and a vegan niçoise dressing bring it all together. Finish it off with mint, basil, or fennel for garnish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan risotto with asparagus and lemon

Kris Carr This vegan risotto is packed full of flavor

The last spring lunch on this list is a super easy vegan risotto with asparagus and lemon by Kris Carr. To make a tasty lunch, you only need veggie stock, pearled farro, shallots, garlic, asparagus, peas, lemon, and some nutritional yeast. Add some olive oil, salt and pepper, and parsley to complete the meal and eat.

Find the recipe here.

