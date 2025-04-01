Vegan Pesto Plum Pizza With Balsamic Arugula

This pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula by Makini Howell from her cookbook Makini’s Vegan Kitchen is fresh, vibrant, and full of flavor. It’s not your typical pizza, and that’s the point. Juicy plums bring a sweet-tart bite that pairs perfectly with peppery arugula, creamy basil soy ricotta, and rich walnut pesto.

The homemade elements make it special. The pesto blends fresh basil, walnuts, arugula, and lemon for a bold, nutty base. The vegan ricotta is made from silken tofu and gets its flavor from basil, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice. Both are easy to prepare and add a ton of depth to the dish.

This pizza balances sweet, savory, and tangy flavors in every bite. Serve it to friends or enjoy it by yourself. If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy seasonal fruit or just want a change from standard toppings, this one’s worth trying. It’s simple, elegant, and 100 percent plant-based.

Read more: High Protein Lasagna Roll Ups

Pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula

Try this pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula. It uses homemade walnut pesto and soy ricotta to complete the recipe, making it savory, sweet, and herby. No ratings yet Ingredients For the Pizza 1 store-bought 9-inch pizza crust

⅓ cup Basil-Walnut Pesto

⅓ cup Basil Soy Ricotta

⅓ cup arugula tough stems discarded

1 medium plum cut into ¼-inch wedges

1 tablespoon agave balsamic vinaigrette For the Basil Soy Ricotta (GF) 1 14- to 16-ounce package firm silken tofu (such as Island Spring’s Silken Firm Tofu), water completely drained

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons evaporated cane juice

2½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice from 1 medium lemon

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves about 5 large For the Basil-Walnut Pesto 1½ ounces fresh basil leaves and stems roughly chopped (about 1 cup)

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

½ cup loosely packed baby arugula tough stems discarded

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons walnut pieces Instructions For the Pizza Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Prebake the pizza crust on a pizza stone until it’s firm and easy to move from the oven but is not browned, about 5 to 7 minutes (or estimate from package instructions).

Remove the crust from the oven, spread the pesto evenly over the top, then add the ricotta in evenly spaced dollops.

Return the pizza to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.

In a small bowl, toss the arugula and plum slices with the vinaigrette.

Remove the pizza from the oven, scatter the dressed plum salad over it, slice, and serve immediately. For the Basil Soy Ricotta Put the tofu, dried basil, garlic, salt, pepper, oil, cane juice, and lemon juice (or more lemon juice to taste) in a blender or the bowl of a food processor.

Blend in short bursts until the mixture is smooth, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the fresh basil and continue blending until it’s thoroughly incorporated and the mixture is creamy, about 15 to 20 seconds.

It will keep in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days. For the Basil-Walnut Pesto Put all the ingredients in a blender or the bowl of a food processor.

Puree until smooth, about 15 seconds.

Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.

Read more: This Naked Niçoise Salad Is Completely Vegan