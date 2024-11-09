Sandwiches are easy, versatile lunch options, perfect for busy days or packed lunches. They’re quick to make, and you can easily customize them with fresh, flavorful fillings. In this peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich, chickpeas, miso, and peanut butter create a satisfying, protein-packed filling with complex flavors. The recipe comes from the vegan cookbook Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez, who runs the Plant-Based RD blog.

Read more: 5 Chickpea Sandwich Fillings To Transform Your Lunchtime

Chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fiber, making them filling and nutritious. Miso, a fermented soybean paste, adds umami and is rich in probiotics, which support gut health. Meanwhile, peanut butter brings creaminess and healthy fats, making this sandwich both nourishing and delicious. Adding sriracha, maple syrup, and rice vinegar to the sandwich brings a balance of heat, sweetness, and tang.

This chickpea salad mixture holds up well in the fridge for up to four days, making it great meal prep. To assemble, simply spread the chickpea mixture on whole wheat or sourdough bread, add your favorite veggies like lettuce, sprouts, or cucumbers, and top with vegan mayo or mustard.

Read more: 10 Easy Vegan Sandwiches For A Quick Lunch

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

This sandwich is easy to pack for lunch, flavorful, and filled with wholesome ingredients to keep you energized throughout the day. No ratings yet Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 1 15-ounce can chickpeas drained and rinsed

2 teaspoons yellow or white miso paste

2 scallions thinly sliced

1 garlic clove grated

2 tablespoons salted natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon sriracha

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

6 to 8 slices of sourdough or whole wheat bread Sandwich fixings of choice Romaine or leaf lettuce

Green or red cabbage

Sliced tomatoes

Sliced cucumbers

Sprouts

Cilantro

Black sesame seeds

Mustard

Vegan mayonnaise Instructions To a medium airtight container, add your chickpeas and miso paste, then use a fork to mash them together. When mashing, mash as much of the chickpeas as you personally like. I tend to mash about ⅔ of the chickpeas and leave some whole chickpeas for texture.

Add the scallions, garlic, peanut butter, sriracha, maple syrup, and vinegar, then stir together well to combine. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy. This mixture can be stored in the fridge for up to 4 days.

To assemble a sandwich, add a few spoons of the peanut-miso chick- peas onto a slice of bread and spread it out evenly. Layer on your preferred sandwich fixings, then top with another slice of bread that you can spread with mustard or your favorite vegan mayo. Serve and enjoy.

Excerpted from Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2024.

Read more: 5 High Protein Vegan Sandwiches