Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Peanut Miso Chickpea Salad Sandwich Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

Made in only 10 minutes, this chickpea salad sandwich recipe is a flavor explosion

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of stacked peanut miso chickpea salad sandwiches with sesame, tomato, chickpea spread, and greens This chickpea filling is great for meal prep - Media Credit: Catherine Perez
Sandwiches are easy, versatile lunch options, perfect for busy days or packed lunches. They’re quick to make, and you can easily customize them with fresh, flavorful fillings. In this peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich, chickpeas, miso, and peanut butter create a satisfying, protein-packed filling with complex flavors. The recipe comes from the vegan cookbook Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez, who runs the Plant-Based RD blog.

Chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fiber, making them filling and nutritious. Miso, a fermented soybean paste, adds umami and is rich in probiotics, which support gut health. Meanwhile, peanut butter brings creaminess and healthy fats, making this sandwich both nourishing and delicious. Adding sriracha, maple syrup, and rice vinegar to the sandwich brings a balance of heat, sweetness, and tang.

This chickpea salad mixture holds up well in the fridge for up to four days, making it great meal prep. To assemble, simply spread the chickpea mixture on whole wheat or sourdough bread, add your favorite veggies like lettuce, sprouts, or cucumbers, and top with vegan mayo or mustard.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

This sandwich is easy to pack for lunch, flavorful, and filled with wholesome ingredients to keep you energized throughout the day.
a picture of stacked peanut miso chickpea salad sandwiches with sesame, tomato, chickpea spread, and greens
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 15-ounce can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 2 teaspoons yellow or white miso paste
  • 2 scallions thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove grated
  • 2 tablespoons salted natural peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 6 to 8 slices of sourdough or whole wheat bread
Sandwich fixings of choice
  • Romaine or leaf lettuce
  • Green or red cabbage
  • Sliced tomatoes
  • Sliced cucumbers
  • Sprouts
  • Cilantro
  • Black sesame seeds
  • Mustard
  • Vegan mayonnaise

Instructions

  • To a medium airtight container, add your chickpeas and miso paste, then use a fork to mash them together. When mashing, mash as much of the chickpeas as you personally like. I tend to mash about ⅔ of the chickpeas and leave some whole chickpeas for texture.
  • Add the scallions, garlic, peanut butter, sriracha, maple syrup, and vinegar, then stir together well to combine. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy. This mixture can be stored in the fridge for up to 4 days.
  • To assemble a sandwich, add a few spoons of the peanut-miso chick- peas onto a slice of bread and spread it out evenly. Layer on your preferred sandwich fixings, then top with another slice of bread that you can spread with mustard or your favorite vegan mayo. Serve and enjoy.

Excerpted from Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2024.

The Author

Catherine Perez

Catherine Perez earned a Master’s degree in Human Nutrition at Drexel University and has worked as an outpatient cardiology dietitian, a grocery store dietitian, corporate dietitian, and virtual nutrition counselor. Her education informed creative, nutritious recipes she started sharing @plantbasedrd on Instagram and on the Plant-Based RD blog and newsletter. Her work has appeared in Shape, MindBodyGreen, and the Wall Street Journal. Her vegan cookbook Peaceful Kitchen is a New York Times Bestseller.

