High-Protein Strawberry Quinoa Salad

This strawberry quinoa salad by Jillian Glenn is fresh, filling, and perfect for spring. It comes from her cookbook Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches and brings together sweet strawberries, crisp cucumbers, and hearty quinoa for a light yet satisfying meal. It’s fully vegan and packed with plant-based protein from quinoa, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds.

This salad is great for sunny spring lunches. It’s loaded with colorful produce and balanced with all the macronutrients you need — healthy carbs, fats, and plant protein. The homemade white balsamic dressing adds a tangy, slightly sweet touch that ties everything together.

It travels well, too. Pack it for work or a picnic and keep the dressing on the side until you’re ready to eat. You’ll get a big boost of fiber, protein, and flavor in one bowl. With fresh greens, crispy chickpeas, and juicy berries, it’s easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Whether you’re meal-prepping or making lunch on the fly, this one’s a winner.

Read more: This Quinoa And Cherry Salad Is Perfect For Spring

Strawberry quinoa salad

Salads can be delicious and healthy. This strawberry quinoa salad is an example of that. Enjoy plant protein from the quinoa, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients White Balsamic Vinaigrette ¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil plus more for chickpeas

2 tbsp (30 ml) white balsamic vinegar

1 tsp agave add more to desired sweetness Salad 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil plus more as needed

1 [425-g] can chickpeas rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp garlic powder optional

4 cups (120 g) fresh spinach

4 cups (268 g) fresh kale leaves

1½ cups (278 g) quinoa cooked

2 cups (266 g) sliced and quartered cucumbers

1 cup (166 g) sliced strawberries

2 tbsp (18 g) roasted pumpkin seeds Instructions To prepare the White Balsamic Vinaigrette, in a small bowl whisk the olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and agave. Set aside.

To make the salad, warm a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and when it is warm, add the chickpeas and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder (if using). Cook, stirring often, for 7 to 10 minutes, until the chickpeas are crisp and golden. Set them aside to cool.

Add about one quarter of the spinach and kale to each of four salad bowls. Top each bowl with about one quarter of the cooked and cooled quinoa and crispy chickpeas. Add one quarter of the cucumbers, strawberries and pumpkin seeds to each bowl. Drizzle with about 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of dressing per salad and toss, and add more dressing to taste. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

If packing this for a to-go lunch, store with the dressing on the side until ready to serve.

Reprinted with permission from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

Read more: These Easy Peanut Butter Noodles Are Ready In Minutes