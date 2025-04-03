X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

4 High-Protein Vegan Salad Jar Recipes

For easy, on-the-go meals full of plant protein, make these jarred salads

By

3 Minutes Read

millet jarred salad for high protein vegan jarred salads Add these vegan salad jars to your meal prep routine - Media Credit: Natlicious Food

These high-protein vegan salad jar recipes are perfect for quick lunches, meal prep, or easy weeknight dinners. Jarred salads are super convenient — you can prep them ahead, pack them for work or school, and just shake and eat when you’re ready. No microwave needed.

For vegans, having a few solid salad jar recipes on hand means you can stay full and fueled without much effort. It’s easy to build a balanced salad with ingredients like legumes, tofu, vegan cheese, millet, couscous, cucumber, or roasted veg. Layer it all up in a jar, starting with the dressing on the bottom to keep things crisp.

These kinds of salads aren’t just healthy — they’re also quick to make and super pretty to look at. You get protein, fiber, and flavor in every bite. Whether you’re eating at your desk or on the go, these four high-protein vegan jarred salads to try this week.

Read more: 3 Cucumber Salad Recipes

Bahn mi mason jar salads

a picture of vegan bahn mi mason jar salads with quinoa, tofu, romaine lettuce, a tasty dressing, and radish
Kris Carr Up your packed lunch game with these gorgeous Bahn Mi mason jar salads

Kris Carr’s Bahn Mi mason jar salads are a treat if you want a super easy lunch. At the bottom of the jar, add some of the mint and pumpkin seed dressing. Follow with pan-fried tofu, carrots, scallions, radishes, cucumber, lettuce, and quinoa for a complete meal.

Find the recipe here.

Couscous salad jar

vegan couscous salad jar with pearl couscous, hummus, tofu, harissa spice, and assorted vegetables
FitGreenMind These salad jars look and taste great

Next is FitGreenMind’s high-protein couscous salad jar. It uses pearl couscous, harissa maple tofu, cucumber, red pepper, and sundried tomatoes. At the bottom of the jar is a flavorful hummus, lemon, and paprika dressing, which makes this meal extra tasty.

Find the recipe here.

Bean, orzo, and pesto salad

A vegan bean, orzo, pesto salad, all divided into separate containers for meal-prepping part of high protein vegan jarred salads
Plant Baes This is a great recipe to store in the fridge and eat throughout the week

Plant Baes‘ vegan bean, orzo, and pesto salad is made for meal prepping. This tasty salad uses the main ingredients of butter beans, orzo, broccoli, and asparagus. Then, the salad is topped with cherry tomatoes, baby capers, plant-based feta, and toasted pine nuts. A pesto rosso containing sundried tomatoes, garlic, lemon, basil, and pine nuts coats the ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Millet jarred salad

A vegan jarred salad, a vegan office packed lunch
Natlicious Food Jarred salads are easy to assemble

Finally, the last item on this list is Natlicious Food’s millet jarred salad. It’s a Greek-inspired layered salad with kalamata olives, vegan feta, cucumber, and red onion. Millet, a gluten-free grain, contains plant protein and fiber and pairs well with chickpeas in this salad. Give it a try with the simple olive oil and apple cider vinegar dressing.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Recipes Containing Five Vegetables Or More

