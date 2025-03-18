20-Minute Crispy Tofu Stir Fry With Leek And Chili

This crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili is a quick and flavorful vegan dish that’s perfect for a busy weeknight. In just 20 minutes, you can have a delicious meal full of plant protein. The tofu gets crispy in sesame oil, while the leeks, radishes, and chili add crunch and heat. The combination of tamari, mirin, and brown sugar creates a savory, slightly sweet sauce that coats the tofu and noodles beautifully.

The dish is high in plant protein, thanks to the tofu. Udon noodles complete the meal, adding a chewy texture that pairs perfectly with the stir-fried veggies and tofu. Leeks are mild and slightly sweet in flavor, which works well in stir-fries like this, offering a light, savory addition to the dish.

This tofu stir fry is easy to customize, and it’s great for lunch or a quick dinner. With its balance of flavors and textures, this stir fry is tasty and easy to whip up in no time.

Crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili

Perfect for a quick lunch or simple dinner, this crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili is a great two-serving dish. This stir fry is a great way to use leeks creatively. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 small leek sliced thinly

1 thumb sized piece of ginger finely chopped

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

4 radishes thinly sliced

1 red chili thinly sliced

1 green chili thinly sliced

1 lime

200 g tofu (2cm cubed)

1 tbsp sesame seeds

80 g udon noodles or wheat noodles

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp tamari sub for soy sauce

1 tsp mirin

1 tsp brown sugar Instructions Add 1 tbsp sesame oil to a wok, place on a high heat.

Once hot add the chilli and ginger and fry for a few minutes before adding the garlic and tofu.

In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, squeeze of ½ lime and remaining sesame oil then add to the wok.

Add the udon noodles to a pot of boiling water and simmer for five minutes.

Toss the wok allowing each side of the tofu to cook then add in the thinly sliced radish and leeks, ½ the sesame seeds then add in the cooked noodles with a splash of the water from the pot, and fry together on a high heat for the final 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with ¼ lime, a sprinkle of sesame seeds. We recommend serving with chili crisp oil (optional).

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

