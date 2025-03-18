X
20-Minute Crispy Tofu Stir Fry With Leek And Chili

In the mood for a quick stir fry for lunch? Try this zesty and punchy leek and tofu dish

a bowl of crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili topped with lime Leeks add a unique flavor to this chili tofu stir fry - Media Credit: British Leeks
This crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili is a quick and flavorful vegan dish that’s perfect for a busy weeknight. In just 20 minutes, you can have a delicious meal full of plant protein. The tofu gets crispy in sesame oil, while the leeks, radishes, and chili add crunch and heat. The combination of tamari, mirin, and brown sugar creates a savory, slightly sweet sauce that coats the tofu and noodles beautifully.

The dish is high in plant protein, thanks to the tofu. Udon noodles complete the meal, adding a chewy texture that pairs perfectly with the stir-fried veggies and tofu. Leeks are mild and slightly sweet in flavor, which works well in stir-fries like this, offering a light, savory addition to the dish.

This tofu stir fry is easy to customize, and it’s great for lunch or a quick dinner. With its balance of flavors and textures, this stir fry is tasty and easy to whip up in no time.

Crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili

Perfect for a quick lunch or simple dinner, this crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili is a great two-serving dish. This stir fry is a great way to use leeks creatively.
a bowl of crispy tofu stir fry with leek and chili topped with lime
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Ingredients

  • 1 small leek sliced thinly
  • 1 thumb sized piece of ginger finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 4 radishes thinly sliced
  • 1 red chili thinly sliced
  • 1 green chili thinly sliced
  • 1 lime
  • 200 g tofu (2cm cubed)
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • 80 g udon noodles or wheat noodles
  • 2 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp tamari sub for soy sauce
  • 1 tsp mirin
  • 1 tsp brown sugar

Instructions

  • Add 1 tbsp sesame oil to a wok, place on a high heat.
  • Once hot add the chilli and ginger and fry for a few minutes before adding the garlic and tofu.
  • In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, squeeze of ½ lime and remaining sesame oil then add to the wok.
  • Add the udon noodles to a pot of boiling water and simmer for five minutes.
  • Toss the wok allowing each side of the tofu to cook then add in the thinly sliced radish and leeks, ½ the sesame seeds then add in the cooked noodles with a splash of the water from the pot, and fry together on a high heat for the final 2-3 minutes.
  • Garnish with ¼ lime, a sprinkle of sesame seeds. We recommend serving with chili crisp oil (optional).

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

