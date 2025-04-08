Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes make the perfect plant-based dinner – hearty, flavorful, and packed with protein. These juicy roasted tomatoes are filled with a savory mixture of sautéed onion, carrot, garlic, and plant-based mince, all folded together with quinoa and seasoned with oregano and chili flakes for a kick of warmth.

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids in consistent amounts. It’s also high in fiber, iron, and magnesium, making it a nutrient-dense base that’s perfect for vegan meals. Combined with protein-rich mince and a sprinkle of plant-based feta, these stuffed tomatoes are as nourishing as they are tasty.

Finished with a touch of tomato paste and fresh parsley, this dish brings together comforting flavors and wholesome ingredients in one beautiful, oven-baked package. Whether you’re serving them for a weeknight dinner or as part of a dinner party spread, quinoa stuffed tomatoes are guaranteed to impress.

Read more: Egg-Free Tofu Benedict

These quinoa stuffed tomatoes are a simple yet sophisticated vegan dish . The tender tomatoes are filled with a flavourful quinoa mixture, creating a light and elegant dish that's both delicious and visually stunning. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 onion

1 carrot

2 cloves of garlic

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

250 g plant-based mince

6 large tomatoes

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp chili flakes

150 g quinoa

2 tsp tomato paste

1/4 of a bunch of fresh parsley

120 g plant-based feta Instructions Cut the onion, grate the carrot and mince the garlic cloves.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add half of the oil, and onions along with a pinch of salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While waiting prepare the tomatoes. Cut 1cm slice from the top part of each tomato to use it as a lid, do several cuts on the flesh (from the exposed part) and then use a spoon to carefully remove the flesh.

In the meantime, check the onions and once they have softened, add the plant-based mince, break down with a (wooden) spoon and sauté for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Back to the tomatoes, add the empty tomato shells in a baking dish on a single layer and drizzle some olive oil and a pinch of salt to each one of them.

Add the tomato flesh in a food processor and blend until smooth, set aside.

Back into the pan, add the carrots and garlic, along with the spices and sauté for a couple of minutes.

Then add the quinoa, season with salt and pepper, add the tomato paste, mix it well and cook it for a minute before you add the tomato sauce (the one you blended earlier).

Add another 250ml of water, lower the heat and let it simmer for 15minutes, stirring occasionally.

Chop the parsley and add it into the mixture, taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Fill the tomatoes with the mixture, cover them with their lid, and spread the remaining of the mixture in between the tomatoes.

Cover with a foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Then uncover, crumble some of the feta on top of the tomatoes and bake uncovered for additional 10 minutes.

Serve with the remaining feta.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Vegan Pesto Plum Pizza With Balsamic Arugula