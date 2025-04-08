X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

This cheesy stuffed tomatoes recipe is packed full of protein

A tray of quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Quinoa stuffed tomatoes make the perfect plant-based dinner – hearty, flavorful, and packed with protein. These juicy roasted tomatoes are filled with a savory mixture of sautéed onion, carrot, garlic, and plant-based mince, all folded together with quinoa and seasoned with oregano and chili flakes for a kick of warmth.

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids in consistent amounts. It’s also high in fiber, iron, and magnesium, making it a nutrient-dense base that’s perfect for vegan meals. Combined with protein-rich mince and a sprinkle of plant-based feta, these stuffed tomatoes are as nourishing as they are tasty.

Finished with a touch of tomato paste and fresh parsley, this dish brings together comforting flavors and wholesome ingredients in one beautiful, oven-baked package. Whether you’re serving them for a weeknight dinner or as part of a dinner party spread, quinoa stuffed tomatoes are guaranteed to impress.

These quinoa stuffed tomatoes are a simple yet sophisticated vegan dish . The tender tomatoes are filled with a flavourful quinoa mixture, creating a light and elegant dish that's both delicious and visually stunning.
A tray of quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 1 carrot
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 250 g plant-based mince
  • 6 large tomatoes
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1/2 tsp chili flakes
  • 150 g quinoa
  • 2 tsp tomato paste
  • 1/4 of a bunch of fresh parsley
  • 120 g plant-based feta

Instructions

  • Cut the onion, grate the carrot and mince the garlic cloves.
  • In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add half of the oil, and onions along with a pinch of salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • While waiting prepare the tomatoes. Cut 1cm slice from the top part of each tomato to use it as a lid, do several cuts on the flesh (from the exposed part) and then use a spoon to carefully remove the flesh.
  • In the meantime, check the onions and once they have softened, add the plant-based mince, break down with a (wooden) spoon and sauté for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Back to the tomatoes, add the empty tomato shells in a baking dish on a single layer and drizzle some olive oil and a pinch of salt to each one of them.
  • Add the tomato flesh in a food processor and blend until smooth, set aside.
  • Back into the pan, add the carrots and garlic, along with the spices and sauté for a couple of minutes.
  • Then add the quinoa, season with salt and pepper, add the tomato paste, mix it well and cook it for a minute before you add the tomato sauce (the one you blended earlier).
  • Add another 250ml of water, lower the heat and let it simmer for 15minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Chop the parsley and add it into the mixture, taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
  • Fill the tomatoes with the mixture, cover them with their lid, and spread the remaining of the mixture in between the tomatoes.
  • Cover with a foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.
  • Then uncover, crumble some of the feta on top of the tomatoes and bake uncovered for additional 10 minutes.
  • Serve with the remaining feta.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

