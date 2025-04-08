Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes make the perfect plant-based dinner – hearty, flavorful, and packed with protein. These juicy roasted tomatoes are filled with a savory mixture of sautéed onion, carrot, garlic, and plant-based mince, all folded together with quinoa and seasoned with oregano and chili flakes for a kick of warmth.
Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids in consistent amounts. It’s also high in fiber, iron, and magnesium, making it a nutrient-dense base that’s perfect for vegan meals. Combined with protein-rich mince and a sprinkle of plant-based feta, these stuffed tomatoes are as nourishing as they are tasty.
Finished with a touch of tomato paste and fresh parsley, this dish brings together comforting flavors and wholesome ingredients in one beautiful, oven-baked package. Whether you’re serving them for a weeknight dinner or as part of a dinner party spread, quinoa stuffed tomatoes are guaranteed to impress.
Ingredients
- 1 onion
- 1 carrot
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 250 g plant-based mince
- 6 large tomatoes
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp chili flakes
- 150 g quinoa
- 2 tsp tomato paste
- 1/4 of a bunch of fresh parsley
- 120 g plant-based feta
Instructions
- Cut the onion, grate the carrot and mince the garlic cloves.
- In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add half of the oil, and onions along with a pinch of salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- While waiting prepare the tomatoes. Cut 1cm slice from the top part of each tomato to use it as a lid, do several cuts on the flesh (from the exposed part) and then use a spoon to carefully remove the flesh.
- In the meantime, check the onions and once they have softened, add the plant-based mince, break down with a (wooden) spoon and sauté for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Back to the tomatoes, add the empty tomato shells in a baking dish on a single layer and drizzle some olive oil and a pinch of salt to each one of them.
- Add the tomato flesh in a food processor and blend until smooth, set aside.
- Back into the pan, add the carrots and garlic, along with the spices and sauté for a couple of minutes.
- Then add the quinoa, season with salt and pepper, add the tomato paste, mix it well and cook it for a minute before you add the tomato sauce (the one you blended earlier).
- Add another 250ml of water, lower the heat and let it simmer for 15minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Chop the parsley and add it into the mixture, taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
- Fill the tomatoes with the mixture, cover them with their lid, and spread the remaining of the mixture in between the tomatoes.
- Cover with a foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.
- Then uncover, crumble some of the feta on top of the tomatoes and bake uncovered for additional 10 minutes.
- Serve with the remaining feta.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
