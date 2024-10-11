Risotto is a classic Italian dish, enjoyed on weeknights, date nights, and dinner parties all over the world. Traditional risotto recipes tend to be heavy on animal products, but it’s very easy to make vegan – as this Kris Carr dish proves.

This vegan risotto with asparagus and lemon is packed full of flavor. It’s very straightforward to make, and uses nutritional yeast in place of parmesan to give it its cheesy flavor.

Risotto is a traditional Italian dish often made from arborio or other short-grain rice varieties (this one uses farro, which is a type of wheat). The grain is cooked slowly in broth, with the liquid being added gradually and stirred frequently, allowing the grain to absorb the flavors.

This vegan risotto is packed with nutritious vegetables, easy to make, and perfect for date night No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Ingredients 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock, warmed

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 & 1/2 cups pearled/quick cooking farro*

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/2 bunch asparagus, trimmed and chopped into 1” pieces (about 1 cup)

1 cup frozen green peas

Zest of 1 fresh lemon (about 2 teaspoons)

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional) Instructions In a small saucepan, heat the stock and keep warm over low heat.

In a large, heavy bottomed pot, heat extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until shallots are translucent, about 2-3 minutes.

Add farro and cook an additional minute, stirring often. Add salt, pepper and 1 cup of vegetable stock. Let simmer, stirring frequently, until most of stock has been absorbed, about 4-5 minutes. Continue adding the remaining stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring frequently, for approximately 20 minutes, or until farro is cooked through and slightly chewy.

Add chopped asparagus and frozen peas with the last addition of stock – let simmer, while stirring frequently, a final 6-7 minutes, or until stock has been absorbed, asparagus is crisp tender and peas are warmed through.

Remove from heat. Stir in lemon zest, parsley, and nutritional yeast (if using). Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if necessary. Notes: If using whole farro, be sure to soak farro overnight and drain/rinse when ready to use. For gluten free option, use 1 ½ cups of short grain brown rice.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

