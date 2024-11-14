10 Recipes That Use In-Season Vegetables For Fall

When it comes to recipes that use in-season vegetables for fall, there are so many delicious, nutritious options. Seasonal vegetables like pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and carrots are at their peak flavor in autumn.

Fall offers endless vegan meal possibilities. Try creamy pumpkin pasta, a spiced apple and sweet potato tagine, or a cozy borlotti bean pie. These dishes feature earthy, warming flavors perfect for the season. Root vegetables, like carrots and parsnips, add heartiness to meals, while recipes like a cheesy broccoli bake or coconut beetroot risotto bring vibrant flavors and colors to the table.

For vegans, in-season vegetable-based recipes are a fantastic way to enjoy fresh, plant-based ingredients. They’re versatile, nutrient-rich, and can be used in comforting dishes like soups, stews, and bakes. With these recipes, you can savor the best flavors of autumn while nourishing your body. Embrace the season and explore the variety of flavors these in-season vegetables offer.

Coconut beetroot risotto

Clare Winfield Ever added beetroot to a risotto? This is your sign to try

Beets are a classic cold weather food filled with vitamin C and iron. This vegan coconut beetroot risotto showcases beets’ earthy and sweet flavors and helps you use up your in-season vegetables. The recipe comes from Madeleine Olivia and utilizes raw beetroot, coconut milk, arborio rice, and typical risotto ingredients to make this seasonal dish come to life.

Easy root vegetable curry

Cook Veggielicious Use up leftover veggies with this easy vegan curry recipe

The next recipe on this list comes from Mandy Mazliah. Her easy root vegetable curry will become a staple in your fall pantry. It contains simple ingredients such as swede, turnips, carrots, potato, and a tomato-based curry sauce. This curry is warming and a bit spicy, using traditional flavors such as cumin, garlic, chili powder, and garam masala. Serve the dish with your favorite accompaniment, such as rice, roti, or naan, for a filling and comforting cold-weather meal.

Spiced maple roast carrots & parsnips

Rebel Recipes Enjoy seasonal veg with fluffy polenta and caramelized onions in this autumnal dish

For a simple recipe that uses in-season vegetables, try this spiced maple roast carrots & parsnips with mustard polenta mash. Rebel Recipes makes this tasty polenta dish using well-loved root vegetables like carrots and parsnips. The maple-roasted vegetables pair well with the whole-grain mustard and thyme in the mash. All in all, this is a perfect festive and autumnal recipe.

Vegan beef stew

ZardyPlants This plant-based stew includes cremini mushrooms

Another cozy fall recipe to try with in-season vegetables is this vegan beef stew by ZardyPlants. The ingredients are simple, including carrots, potato, sweet onion, white button mushrooms, lentils, and soy chunks for the vegan “beef.” Additionally, the use of red wine, balsamic vinegar, and paprika adds a wonderful depth to the stew. Give this dish a try for a comforting yet high-protein fall dinner.

Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini

Jackie Akerberg Try this roasted cauliflower salad, which includes sweet Medjool dates and tangy tahini, for a hearty and warm dish

Cauliflower is popular to eat in the fall. It’s an incredibly versatile vegetable that pairs well with many flavors, including tahini and dates. This roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini recipe by Jackie Akerberg is an excellent choice for a healthy, cold-weather lunch or dinner without much effort. Alongside using up a whole head of cauliflower, this dish makes good use of what you already have in the cupboard, from Medjool dates to sunflower seeds and tahini sauce.

Creamy pumpkin pasta

Rebecca Hincke This creamy pumpkin pasta has a tasty maple sage and pecan crumble topping

Next is Rebecca Hincke’s creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan, which is perfect for using fall vegetables. This recipe uses a combination of fall flavors like pumpkin, pecan, and maple to highlight the season’s offerings. It also is creamy, cheesy, and comforting. Try this pasta out with your favorite shapes, your tastiest vegan creams, cheeses, and butter, and add that crunchy crumb topping for some variety in texture.

Butternut squash carrot soup

Nuts & Twigs Soup is the ultimate fall lunch

Another simple yet delicious recipe to try is the butternut squash carrot soup from Nuts & Twigs. Using butternut and carrot, both in-season vegetables for fall, this soup contains all the vitamins and nutrients you’d want during the colder months. The dish also uses coconut milk, garlic, shallots, ginger, cumin, and vegetable broth to bring together this hearty and creamy soup. Give it a try, especially if you’re under the weather.

High-protein vegan cheesy broccoli bake

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This vegan cheesy broccoli bake will become a fall staple thanks to it’s addition of high-protein silken tofu

A cheesy broccoli bake is a classic cold-weather dish, especially in the US. This vegan version from Isa Chandra Moskowitz is a bit different, though. Her recipe uses silken tofu to add a plant protein punch to an already tasty, cheesy dish. Perfect for fall thanks to the use of broccoli, a cold-weather food, this dish is straightforward. All you need to put it together is your broccoli, tofu, nutritional yeast, and breadcrumbs as a topping. Moreover, the dish is flavored with onion, olive oil, garlic, tahini, lemon, and paprika for depth.

Mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean pie

Flavourphotos This recipe is easy to make and high in plant protein

V for Life uses the best fall ingredients to whip up this mushroom, leek, and borlotti bean pie. This pie has a creamy filling and a herby crust topped with a potato lid. The key ingredients are the beans, mushrooms, and leeks, while the potatoes, breadcrumbs, and nuts add the finishing touches. The borlotti bean pie is a great recipe if you’re looking to feed a group.

Apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine

Jazz Apple This vegan tagine is a great weekend meal

The last dish on this list is an apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine from JAZZ Apple. The tagine is made up of apples, sweet potato, carrot, aubergine, chickpeas, tomato, harissa, and other warming ingredients. What’s more, this dish works well with couscous and flatbreads, making it hearty and an excellent use of many in-season ingredients for fall.

