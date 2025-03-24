X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Deconstructed Sushi Bowl Is Completely Vegan

Adding mango to this vegan sushi bowl gives it a tangy sweetness

a deconstructed sushi bowl with edamame, avocado, carrot, and mango Add tofu for an extra protein boost in this vegan bowl - Media Credit: Sapana Chandra
This deconstructed sushi bowl by Sapana Chandra from Plant Power Bowls is a fresh, colorful take on vegan sushi — no rolling required. It brings together all the best sushi-inspired ingredients in one easy bowl.

You get creamy avocado, crunchy cabbage and carrots, crisp cucumber, and juicy mango for a sweet contrast. Shelled edamame adds protein, while rice or cauliflower rice makes it filling. A spicy Sriracha dressing ties it all together with just the right kick. Top with sesame seeds, green onion, and a squeeze of lime, and you’re good to go.

This bowl is perfect for lunch, a light dinner, or meal prep. It’s fresh, balanced, and comes together quickly. You can swap in whatever veggies you have, making it flexible and easy to customize. It’s also a great option for anyone craving sushi without the effort of rolling. Whether you’re new to plant-based eating or just want something simple and flavorful, this bowl delivers every time.

Deconstructed sushi bowl

Try this super simple deconstructed sushi bowl. It's vegan, flavorful, and uses a Sriracha dressing. Choose your spice level and enjoy this plant-based sushi bowl as a weeknight treat.
a deconstructed sushi bowl with edamame, avocado, carrot, and mango
No ratings yet
Servings2 bowls

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked brown or white rice
  • 1 cup shelled edamame
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1 cup chopped nori strips optional
  • 1 medium avocado sliced
  • ½ cup shredded or julienned carrot
  • ½ cup shredded or thinly sliced red cabbage
  • ½ cup diced fresh mango
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onion green parts only
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • ½ cup spicy Sriracha dressing see below
  • ½ medium lime halved
For the spicy sriracha dressing
  • ¼ cup raw cashews soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon tamari
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  • Assemble each bowl with half of the rice, edamame, cucumber, nori strips, avocado, carrot, cabbage, mango, and green onion. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds.
  • Drizzle with the dressing and serve with a lime wedge.

For the spicy Sriracha dressing

  • Rinse and drain the cashews.
  • In a blender, combine the cashews, water, lemon juice, sriracha, tamari, sesame oil, salt, and pepper.
  • Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Power Bowls by Sapana Chandra. Sasquatch Books. 2019.

Sapana Chandra

SAPANA CHANDRA is the proud voice behind Real + Vibrant (https://realandvibrant.com/), a growing healthy lifestyle business. She is a holistic health coach, cookbook author, and certified plant-based cook. Sapana aims to change her audience's attitude towards food with her selection of simple, healthy, mostly plant-based, home-cooked recipes. Sapana has been featured in Seattle Refined, King5 New Day Northwest, Purewow, Brides, Alive Health Magazine, VegNews Magazine, Elephant Journal, Clean Eating Magazine, Thrive Magazine, MANTRA Health + Yoga. Her photos have been featured by major social media accounts, including Whole Foods, Food52, Cooking Light, FeedFeed, Food Glooby, Thoughtfully, SELF, West Elm, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her food photos have appeared on Daily Elite, Huffington Post, USA Today, Little Things, Healthyish, and many other blogs.

