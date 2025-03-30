These lasagna roll ups from Halle Burns’ CALL ME VEGAN are a fresh take on classic comfort food. You roll up lasagna noodles instead of layering them, so each one becomes its own little flavor-packed bundle. They bake quickly, and you can eat them right out of the oven. No waiting, no fuss.

The filling is a mix of lentil ground “beef,” chopped spinach, and vegan mayo. It’s creamy, hearty, and easy to mix. Once you roll up the noodles, you dip them in a simple milk-and-flour mix, then coat them with seasoned breadcrumbs for extra crunch. Bake until golden and crispy on the outside.

You can top each roll with oil-free marinara, kale pesto crumble, or both. The inside stays soft and savory, while the outside gets crunchy. It’s a great mix of textures in every bite. The best part? You can make extra and freeze them for later. Just pop a few in the oven when you’re short on time. These roll ups work for lunch, dinner, or even as a party dish. They’re simple to make, and look just as good as they taste.

Lasagna roll ups

Roll noodles individually to make hearty lasagna pockets. There's no resting time so you can eat them straight away. Store them and freeze them for easy meal prep. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients 1 batch 2 cups lentil ground beef or 2 cups store-bought plant protein of choice

2 cups firmly packed bagged spinach leaves finely chopped

⅓ cup homemade vegan mayo or store-bought vegan mayo

1 cup unsweetened almond or oat milk

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup Hal’s Everything Seasoning or vegan seasoned bread crumbs

½ cup panko bread crumbs

8 lasagna noodles cooked, run under cold water, and patted dry

Cooking spray

1 cup Kale Pesto Crumble made with 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil or 2 cups of your favorite jarred marinara sauce, warmed Hal’s Everything Seasoning 1 cup nutritional yeast

1 cup panko bread crumbs or gluten-free panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried basil

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon white pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes Kale Pesto Crumble 2 cups packed kale leaves

1 cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds

¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves

1 garlic clove coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed

lemon juice or white vinegar

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ to 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together the cooled Lentil Ground Beef, spinach, and mayo until smooth.

In a shallow bowl, whisk together the unsweetened almond milk and flour. On a plate, combine the Hal’s seasoning and panko.

Lay out a noodle flat and spread the surface with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the lentil mixture. Roll up the noodle and dip the entire roll in the milk-flour mixture to coat it.

Then put it on the plate with the seasoning and spoon the mixture over it to coat the roll. (If you roll it in the seasoning, it’ll start to get clumpy.)

Transfer the roll to the prepared sheet pan and repeat with the remaining noodles and filling.

Lightly coat the rolls with cooking spray.

Bake until the crust is golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Top each roll with 2 tablespoons of Kale Pesto Crumble or ¼ cup marinara sauce, or both! Enjoy. Hal’s Everything Seasoning In a blender or food processor, combine the yeast, bread crumbs, onion and garlic powders, parsley, oregano, basil, poppy and sesame seeds, salt, white pepper, and pepper flakes and pulse until the mixture turns into a fine powder.

Store in an airtight container or lidded mason jar for up to 4 months. Kale Pesto Crumble In a blender or food processor, combine the kale, pumpkin seeds, basil, garlic, lemon juice, pepper flakes, onion powder, and salt. Pulse until a crumbly mixture forms.

Stream ½ cup of the oil into the blender or food processor with the blade running for kale crumble. For a saucier pesto, continue to stream in the remaining ½ cup oil (1 cup total).

Store in a jar or airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from CALL ME VEGAN: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Every Craving. Copyright @ 2024 by Halle Burns. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Lauren Volo. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

