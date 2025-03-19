Easy Crispy Rice Salad With Crunchy Green Vegetables

Denai Moore’s crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables from Plentiful is a quick and flavorful dish. It’s a great way to use up leftover rice, turning it into something new. The rice crisps up in coconut oil, adding texture, while the kale, asparagus, and spring onions provide crunch and freshness.

This plant-based salad is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. The coconut vinegar and soy sauce dressing adds a nice tang, and the lime juice gives it a fresh kick. Roasted cashews sprinkle over the top for some added crunch.

The salad takes under 20 minutes to prepare, making it an ideal choice for busy days or when you need something quick. It’s also a great dish for meal prep or when you’re hosting friends. The combination of crispy rice and fresh veggies makes it a fun, tasty option that can be enjoyed at any time.

Crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables

Use up leftover rice in this crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables and salted cashews. The recipe takes only 16 minutes to make. No ratings yet Duration 16 minutes mins Cook Time 6 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 tablespoons coconut oil

150 g cold cooked rice

4 stalks cavolo nero lacinato kale, torn

2 spring onions scallions, finely chopped

350 g 12 oz asparagus, finely sliced on the diagonal

60 g roasted and salted cashews

Salt and freshly ground black pepper For the dressing Glug of olive oil

2 tablespoons coconut vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon agave syrup

Juice of 1 lime Instructions Start by crisping up the rice. Melt the coconut oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat, then add the rice to the pan.

Spread it out evenly, pressing it into the oil. Allow to cook undisturbed for 6 minutes, checking the bottom so that it doesn’t burn.

Remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Leave to sit for 5 minutes (this will help with removing the rice).

Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large bowl, then add the cavolo nero.

Massage with your hands to soften it a little and then add the spring onions and asparagus.

Crumble the rice into the bowl and toss to coat.

Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Finally, add the cashews and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plentiful by Denai Moore (Hardie Grant, £24), Photography © Yuki Sugiura

