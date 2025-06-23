10 Vegan Lentil Dishes To Make In Summer

These summery vegan lentil dishes are a smart and simple way to eat well when the weather warms up. Lentils are full of plant-based protein, fiber, and iron. They’re easy to cook, budget-friendly, and absorb flavor beautifully. Best of all, you can enjoy them warm or cold, which makes them perfect for summer meals.

Lentils work in all kinds of dishes. You can toss them into fresh salads, fold them into rice bowls, or simmer them in one-pan meals. Whether you need something quick for lunch or a crowd-pleasing dinner, lentils offer flexibility and substance. They pair well with summer vegetables, herbs, and zesty dressings. From chilled salads to cozy one-pot meals, there are plenty of lentil dishes for every kind of day.

Marry me lentils

Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot for a convenient summer dinner

The first recipe on this list is a dinner dish. These marry me lentils by Gigi Grassia are a twist on marry me chicken using the flavor profile of tomato, spinach, basil, and parmesan in a vegan format. This dish serves two, making it perfect for date night or if you want enough food for leftovers. To keep it light, add a side salad or eat it as is for hot summer nights.

Beluga lentil salad

Patricia Niven This salad is perfect for the warmer months

Next is this beluga lentil salad by Antonio Alderuccio. It’s perfect for lunch as a refreshing salad full of fiber and protein. You can add Romano peppers, red onion, and cherry tomatoes to the salad for texture, while the vinegar and olive oil dressing keeps the dish light and flavorful. Add sprigs of mint for extra freshness and enjoy.

Rice and lentils with tahini roasted veg

Nassima Rothacker The combination of lentils and chickpeas make this root vegetable dish high in plant protein

This rice and lentils with tahini roasted root vegetables dish was created by Annie Rigg. Middle Eastern flavors inspire this recipe, using carrots, parsnips, and beets seasoned with Aleppo chili flakes, coriander, and cumin. The rice and lentils are well seasoned with veggie stock, olive oil, onion, and garlic. Pomegranate seeds add sweetness and tang to the dish, while combining flavors creates an exciting depth.

Vegan lentil sloppy joes

Romy London These vegan sloppy Joes are packed with protein

This next recipe is ideal for summer barbecues, fun backyard lunches, or weekend dinners. These vegan lentil Sloppy Joes by Romy London take 30 minutes to make and use tomatoey lentils with coleslaw and pickles on hamburger buns for a tangy, hearty, and messy treat. Give them a try on their own or with fries.

Vibrant lentil salad

Eva Kolenko The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils

This vibrant lentil salad is a perfect summer dish, whether you take it to work, pack it for a picnic, or enjoy it at home. It has very simple ingredients: lots of lemon, fresh watermelon radish, cucumber, snap peas, and lentils. Those ingredients are dressed with a green tahini sauce with parsley, lemon, garlic, maple syrup, and tarragon. This salad from Jeanine Donofrio is effortless and tasty.

One pot spaghetti with lentil ragu

Romy London This vegan one-pot recipe takes just 30 minutes to make

A simple lentil ragu spaghetti is another great summer dinner option. With this recipe from Romy London, you’ll only spend 25 minutes at the stove, making it perfect for hot nights. The ragu is simple and contains lentils, tomato, spinach, carrot, and celery. The pasta is cooked in the ragu sauce with extra veg stock, and then it is ready to serve. Enjoy it with vegan parmesan and basil to finish.

Beautiful vegan lentil salad

The Garden Party Lentils are packed with plant protein and fiber

This beautiful lentil salad by Rachel Steenland is quick and easy to make with sweet mini peppers, beefsteak tomato, cucumber, and a lemon and olive oil dressing. This salad is great for a summer lunch, and you can prepare it ahead, but store the ingredients separately in the fridge.

Lentils and rice with caramelized onions

Tara Fisher This lentil and rice dish is perfect for sharing

Another excellent idea for sharing dinner is this lentils and rice with caramelized onion recipe from Julius Fiedler. The ingredients are incredibly simple: rice, lentils, onion, and some seasoning. Make it to share or meal prep and eat it with salad, tahini, or vegan yogurt for freshness.

Lemon pesto lentil salad

Jackie Akerberg Give this tasty lemon pesto lentil salad a try, it’s high in protein and vibrantly zesty

For a zesty lentil dish, try this lemon pesto lentil salad with olives and sun-dried tomatoes by Jackie Akerberg. This lunch dish contains plant protein and is made with a lemon pesto vinaigrette. Nutritional yeast, miso, garlic, and olives, kale, green lentils, basil, and maple syrup are also featured. Needless to say, this lentil salad has a lot of flavor.

Lentil and broccoli vegan summer salad

Natlicious Food Legumes plus greens equals a heart-healthy salad you can make anytime

The last recipe on the list is from Natlicious Food and is an iron-rich broccoli and lentil salad. Again, simple main ingredients are coated in a flavorful dressing. This dressing is an orange, mustard, and garlic dressing full of herbs and a bit of sweetness. The brown lentils, broccoli, and spring onions make up the base.

